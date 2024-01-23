Three-star 2025 linebacker Brenden Anes commits to Wisconsin football

Page linebacker Brenden Anes has committed to Wisconsin, according to post Monday on his X account, formerly known as Twitter.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Patriots star is a three-star outside linebacker who is the 30th-ranked prospect in Tennessee in the Class of 2025, according to 247Sports Composite. He chose Wisconsin over schools like Tennessee, Duke, Indiana, Charlotte, Memphis, Vanderbilt, Western Kentucky, Wake Forest among others.

"When I visited the school in October, I just immediately established a friendship with that staff and coach (Luke) Fickell and (defensive coordinator) Mike Tressel run exactly the kind of program I want to be associated with," Anes said.

Fickell previously coached at Cincinnati with Tressel, who was the Bearcats defensive coordinator. Fickell was hired at Wisconsin in November of 2022 and brought in Tressel in January of 2023.

Anes is the second Nashville-area athlete to commit to a FBS school, joining the state's top-rated prospect, George MacIntyre of Brentwood Academy, who announced his commitment to Tennessee Monday morning.

He picked up an offer from Tennessee Nov. 3. Ten days later the Badgers followed. Brentwood Academy's senior defensive lineman Hank Weber signed with Wisconsin during December's early signing day.

"I'm from the midwest," Anes said. "I'm from Michigan so I grew up watching Big Ten football and watching Wisconsin too. To be a part of a program like Wisconsin and the tradition they have at the linebacker position is a dream come true."

Anes attended Junior Day in Madison last weekend. It helped solidify his decision.

"They recruited me to play the Sam linebacker," he said. "And they run a similar defensive scheme as we do at Page so that was exciting. And I was looking for a place that I feel has a winning culture. That's what coach Fickell and coach Tressel bring."

PAGE LINEBACKERS Page duo's third straight championship loss determined senior year will bring title

Anes led Page to a 13-2 record and a third straight trip to the Class 5A state championship game last month. He finished his third year at Page with 90 tackles, 18 for a loss, 5.5 sacks and three interceptions and three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Anes was named First Team All Midstate by the Tennessean for the 2023 season.

Reach sports writer George Robinson at georgerobinson@theleafchronicle.com and on the X platform (formerly Twitter) @Cville_Sports.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TSSAA football: Page's Brenden Anes commits to Wisconsin football