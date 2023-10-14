Three-star 2025 edge rusher Mariyon Dye offered by USC

Indiana native and three-star edge rusher Mariyon Dye has been offered by the USC Trojans.

According to 247Sports, Mariyon Dye is the 39th-ranked edge rusher in the country for the 2025 class and the 11th-best player in state of Indiana.

The 6 foot-5, 235-pound prospect also holds offers from Georgia, Duke, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisville, Tennessee, Missouri and Kansas.

In the 2023 high school season through four games, Dye has 29 tackles, 7.5 TFLs and 2.5 sacks.

The three-star announced his scholarship offer from the University of Georgia via social media.

