Here are three spots for Georgia football where the competition is still heated

Position battles for Georgia football don’t end when the season begins.

Especially when the first two weeks of the season offer up an FCS program followed by a team from the Mid-American Conference.

There will be snaps to evaluate again Saturday against Ball State all over the field for the Bulldogs, but here are three spots on the depth chart where change still could come or separation may grow.

Georgia football's No. 2 QB with Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton

Former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray, after meeting with coaches, said on the ESPN+ stream Saturday night that they didn’t know who would come in at quarterback after starter Carson Beck, that it would be a game-time decision.

Well, it was third-year sophomore Brock Vandagriff and then redshirt freshman Gunner Stockton.

More: Kirby Smart on Georgia football's end-of-half offense in opener: 'Bad deal, man'

More: Georgia football coach Kirby Smart updates status of Ladd McConkey, Daijun Edwards

Vandagriff used play-action and connected on a deep ball with Rara Thomas for a 56-yard strike for his first college completion. He then hit tight end Oscar Delp for a touchdown on the right side for a 21-yard score. He completed 2 of 3 passes for 77 yards.

When Stockton came in, he scrambled 14 yards for a first down. He surveyed the field and hit freshman Zeed Haynes for 20. He also hit Cole Speer for 7 yards and a first down and overthrew Haynes. He was 3 of 5 for 29 yards.

“We've got a battle going on at two,” coach Kirby Smart said. “We need to see who is going to play if something ever happens to Carson. Those two guys are neck and neck and we want to give both those two guys the opportunity to play. Last year was a little different because Carson needed to come in and play and Brock didn't always get those opportunities. We want to see Brock and Gunner both go in and play and play within the offense. Because that's where you see their mistakes and flaws or their strengths and their weaknesses."

Daylen Everette and Julian Humphrey at cornerback

Smart took away a little bit of the shine off of freshman defensive back Kyron Jones’ pick six late in Saturday’s game.

“It was a tipped ball, so it was lucky is what it was,” Smart said. “He's going to think he did really good. It's like I tell everybody, when you get a tipped ball, it's lucky. I got a lot of interceptions in college that were tipped balls. That doesn't make you a good player. That makes you in the right place at the right time.”

The last interception Georgia returned for a touchdown was Kelee Ringo’s to clinch the national championship against Alabama in January 2022.

Sophomore Daylen Everette started in the cornerback spot Ringo occupied last year with returning starter Kamari Lassiter back in the lineup.

Redshirt freshman Julian Humphrey rotated in behind Everette.

“There has not been a large separation,” Smart said. “They’ll continue to compete every day in practice. Kamari knows he’s got to play well too. It’s not just locked up and done. It never is at our place.”

Humphrey (16 snaps) graded out at 68.8 Saturday by Pro Football Focus, a tad better than Everette (22 snaps) at 65.0.

“Those guys played pretty well,” Lassiter said Monday. “We played fast and physical and were technically sound…We have a lot of things we can build off of.”

Smart also mentioned freshman A.J. Harris and redshirt sophomore Nyland Green as in the mix.

Humphrey had 3 tackles. Everette recorded two with one for loss.

Lassiter said the defensive backs can still work on communication.

The next guy at kicker for Georgia football

Even during game week before the opener, Smart didn’t publicly give the nod to the two combatants at kicker to replace Jack Podlesny.

It turned out that freshman Peyton Woodring from Louisiana won the job over junior Jared Zirkel.

Woodring converted field goals from 23 and 33 and all of his extra points.

"I thought he did a good job,” Smart said. “He hit the doink the one time on the crossbar. ... It was really close, to be honest with you. I hated it because Zirkel had a great spring, and he had a really good fall camp.”

Zirkel handled all 9 kickoffs, with seven going for touchbacks and none returned.

As for field goals and extra points, Smart said “ultimately the height on the kicks was the biggest difference because their percentages were almost the same. I told them I want to do drills to see who can kick the ball higher, faster. That's where kicks get blocked. Peyton did a better job of that. To be honest with you, I've got a ton of confidence in both of those guys."

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Brock Vandagriff among Georgia football players competing for spots