Three South Georgia Tech athletes recognized at next level

Three South Georgia Technical College Jets and Lady Jets players have been recognized for their outstanding play during the 2023 – 2024 season and invited to participate at different events since the close of the season.

Lady Jets Isabel de Souza Bueno of Sao Paolo, Brazil and Greta Carollo of Vicenza, Italy were two of 32 NJCAA women’s sophomores invited to participate in the NJCAA Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame Three on Three All-American Weekend at the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville, TN. Jet Daryl Bod of Paris, France, has been selected to participate in the Men’s JUCO Top 200 event.

De Souza Bueno and Carollo attended the Hall of Fame induction ceremony, competed in a three on three tournament, toured the NJCAA Women’s Hall of Fame, attended a dinner and had to opportunity to participate in a question and answer session with former and current Hall of Fame Inductees.

The Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame is the only female-only basketball hall of fame recognizing the national and international game, said Dana Hart, President of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame. I am excited to announce the inaugural Hall of Fame Three on Three All-American Weekend. This event was held in Knoxville, Tennessee in conjunction with the 2024 Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Inductees include four-time WNBA champs and Lynx teammates Maya Moore and Seimone Augustus, together with their former Lynx teammate, Taj McWilliams-Franklin. In addition, the 2024 WBHOF induction class includes Women’s Professional Basketball League (WBL) MVP Rita Gail Easterling, coaches Sue Phillips and our Junior College Coaching legend Roonie Scovel, and official Violet Palmer.

In addition to the Lady Jets recognition, Jets upcoming sophomore Daryl Bod was selected to participate in the All-American JUCO Top 200 Invitational event in Atlanta, GA. This event will be help July 12 – 14th. His teammate Vaughn Prosser of Sydney, Australia, as well as incoming Jets Clark Mastin, Joshua Langefels, and Jalex Ewing have been invited to participate in an “open run” with hopes of being selected to join Bod in that event.