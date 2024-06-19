Three Softball Transfers Join Missouri Southern

JOPLIN, MO – Missouri Southern head coach Hallie Blackney announced the signing of three transfers for the 2025 season.

Cady Dickey, Emma Mason, and NaTalia Sewell will join the Lions next season. Dickey was a two-time all-conference catcher at Butler Community College. She would appear in 97 games, hit .437 with 26 home runs, and 118 RBIs.

Mason will join Southern as a shortstop transfer from Parkland College. The All-MWAC selection would hit .371 with 14 stolen bases last season, she would also assist in bringing Parkland back to back NJCAA World Series appearances.

Sewell will make the trip from Fort Scott Community College to join the Lions. The first-team all-conference pitcher started 27 games and posted a 2.06 ERA with a 23-8 record, she would also be credited with two saves on the year.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.