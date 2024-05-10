Three softball teams make it their moment in the state rankings

A pair of predictable changes showed up in the No. 1 positions in the high school softball state rankings released this week.

Farmington assumed the top spot in Class 4A, a move expected after the Tigers defeated previous No. 1 Rosemount 5-1 after last week's rankings were released. Champlin Park entered the Class 4A rankings at No. 10 on the strength of a 10-game winning streak, including back-to-back victories over previously ranked Maple Grove and Brainerd.

In Class 1A, undefeated Red Lake Falls (13-0) moved into the top position after previous No. 1 New Ulm Cathedral's 13-game winning streak was ended by Windom on Saturday. Cathedral didn't fall far; the Greyhounds dropped to No. 2.

State rankings

By the Minnesota High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association (through May 9)

CLASS 4A

1. Farmington; 2, Rosemount; 3. Shakopee; 4. Forest Lake; 5. Rogers; 6. White Bear Lake; 7. Andover; 8, New Prague; 9. St. Michael-Albertville; 10. Champlin Park. Others receiving votes: Stillwater, Brainerd, Maple Grove, Blaine, Chaska.

CLASS 3A

1. Cretin-Derham Hall; 2. New Ulm; 3. Chisago Lakes; 4. Winona; 5. Rocori; 6. (tie) Mankato East and Mankato West; 8. Holy Angels; 9. Stewartville; 10. Delano. Others receiving votes: Princeton, Rock Ridge, St. Francis, Northfield, St. Anthony, Becker.

CLASS 2A

1. Randolph; 2. St. Agnes; 3. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial; 4. Proctor; 5. Belle Plaine; 6. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton; 7. Kimball; 8. St. Cloud Cathedral; 9. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta; 10. Windom. Others receiving votes: Rockford, Hawley, Maranatha Christian, Pipestone, Dover-Eyota, Caledonia, Dassel-Cokato.

CLASS 1A

1. Red Lake Falls; 2. New Ulm Cathedral; 3. United South Central; 4. Blooming Prairie; 5. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton; 6. (tie) Braham and Silver Bay; 8. Edgerton/Southwest MN Christian; 9. Swanville; 10, West Central Area. Others receiving votes: East Polk North Stars (Fosston/Win-E-Mac), Badger/Greenbush-Middle River, BOLD, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale, South Ridge, Blackduck, Browerville, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley.