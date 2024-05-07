Three softball teams advance to round 3

May 6—The Joshua Lady Owls, Grandview Lady Zebras and Centennial Lady Spartans are all competing in the regional quarterfinals this week.

Joshua swept Granbury to claim the area title. On Wednesday they won 1-0, followed by a 5-1 victory on Thursday.

This is the furthest the Lady Owls have made it in the playoffs since 2019.

They now face Aledo in a series beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday at Chisholm Trail High School.

Centennial faces Colleyville Heritage on Thursday at Saginaw High School.

They claimed the area title after winning their series against Azle High School. On Wednesday, the Lady Spartans shut out the Hornets 10-0. On Thursday they lost 0-1 but they bounced back to clinch the series with a 9-2 win on Saturday.

Grandview, which has a 24-2 record, swept Little River Academy with victories on Wednesday (6-1) and Thursday (11-1).

They advance to area where they will face the Lexington Lady Eagles. The series had not been decided as of press time.

Alvarado and Godley both saw their playoff runs end last week.

The Godley Ladycats were swept by Frisco Panther Creek. The Panthers, runners-up in District 11, won the area series 1-0 on Thursday and 5-2 on Friday to face Van Alstyne in the regional quarterfinals.

The district champion Ladycats previously defeated Fort Worth Carter-Riverside, the fourth-place team from District 9, in the bi-district series 21-0 and 16-0 on April 25-26.

Godley compiled a perfect 10-0 district record leading up to the postseason, earning a third consecutive district championship.

The Alvardo Lady Indians were shut out by Van Alstyne 15-0 on Thursday and 16-0 on Friday.