Three signings we can expect from Barcelona with the return to the 1:1 rule – report

In a recent update, it has come to light that Barcelona are about to finalise the sale of an unpaid €40 million stake related to a Liberian investment to another European investor.

This move almost guarantees that the club will return to the 1:1 financial rule, a development eagerly awaited by many.

The process involves Barcelona partnering with a European investor who will contribute €40 million. This will resolve a significant financial issue that has greatly limited the club’s ability to pursue its sporting ambitions in recent months.

Once the transaction is complete, Barcelona expect to resume their usual transfer activities. In light of this, let’s take a look at three players who might join Barcelona with the return to the 1:1 rule.

Jeremie Frimpong is wanted by Barcelona. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Jeremie Frimpong is one of the latest names linked with Barcelona. It is said that Hansi Flick is a big admirer of the player, which has sparked interest.

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen might be open to a deal that includes player exchanges as part of the negotiation for his transfer to Barcelona.

However, Barcelona are not the only club interested in Frimpong. Several top teams, including Arsenal, Manchester United, and Liverpool, are also keeping an eye on the Dutch player.

Frimpong’s contract with Bayer includes a release clause worth €40 million, which reportedly expires on June 14. This means that any club wanting to sign the 23-year-old will have to negotiate a transfer fee with Bayer Leverkusen.

Mikel Merino is Barcelona’s top choice. (Photo by Rafa Babot/Getty Images)

Strengthening the defensive midfield position is a top priority for Barcelona, and Mikel Merino is currently a strong candidate for this role.

Interestingly, Merino’s contract with Real Sociedad expires in a year, making him an ideal target for a financially constrained club like Barcelona.

His release clause stands at €65 million, a sum that Barcelona cannot afford. Instead, Barcelona plan to make an offer of €30 million.

Negotiations are expected to continue throughout the summer as Barcelona work to secure Merino’s transfer within their financial limits.

Nico Williams is ready to wait for Barcelona. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Nico Williams has been on Barcelona’s radar for a while. Athletic Club, his current team, have made it clear they will not negotiate and are pointing to the winger’s release clause, which is over €50 million.

Furthermore, Barcelona would need to cover his high wages, which increased after his contract renewal in December. Despite these challenges, Nico himself is reportedly enthusiastic about joining Barcelona.

His excitement is partly due to his friendship with some current Barcelona players, like Lamine Yamal. This personal connection might give Barcelona an edge in securing his transfer.