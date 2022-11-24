Three signal-callers in Warner's QB spotlight for Week 12

Associated Press

The most lopsided trade in NFL history sent Herschel Walker to Minnesota for two fistfuls of players and draft picks that served as the pillars of the Dallas Cowboys' dynasty of the 1990s. The Russell Wilson trade isn't quite so cockeyed, but eight months in it sure looks as one-sided as any deal since the Walker washout that Jerry Jones immediately dubbed “The Great Train Robbery." What Denver has 33 years later might very well go down as "The Big Bamboozle.”