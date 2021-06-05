Three Seahawks defenders switch to single-digit jersey numbers
The NFL has revised its numbering rules, and the Seattle Seahawks have several veteran players looking to take advantage of the league’s opportunity to switch up their jersey numbers.
Considering defensive players can now don single digit numbers, defensive end Carlos Dunlap, safety Quandre Diggs and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon will all take the field for the Seahawks in new numbers this season.
Dunlap, who wore No. 43 after being traded to Seattle from Cincinnati last season, will make the switch to No. 8. Witherspoon has chosen the No. 2 after wearing No. 23 in college and with the 49ers, and Quandre Diggs is ditching No. 37 to wear the No. 6 this year.
Diggs’ explanation for the jersey number change was simple. It was the number he donned while playing college ball at Texas and part of a special tribute.
"As you guys know, my brother (and former NFL DB) Quentin Jammer, he wore (No. 6),” Diggs explained in a podcast with The Athletic. “So, I always kind of wore it to honor him at every level of football I played, from little league to middle school to high school to college. Now in the league, this is the first time that I'll be able to honor him.”
Quarterbacks Danny Etling and Alex McGough also changed jersey numbers to allow Diggs and Witherspoon to switch. Etling went from 2 to 9 and McGough from 6 to 10.
Here’s a full list of number changes, as well as the numbers for new players:
No. 2 cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon
No. 6 safety Quandre Diggs (from 37)
No. 8 defensive end Carlos Dunlap II (from 43)
No. 9 quarterback Danny Etling (from 2)
No. 10 quarterback Alex McGough (from 6)
No. 11 wide receiver Cody Thompson (from 81)
No. 23 cornerback Damarious Randall (from 36)
No. 26 safety Ryan Neal (from 35)
No. 35 cornerback Pierre Desir
No. 36 cornerback Saivion Smith
No. 46 tight end Cam Sutton
No. 51 defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr
No. 52 defensive end Darrell Taylor (from 58)
No. 58 linebacker Nate Evans
No. 65 guard Gabe Jackson
No. 70 tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (from 74)
No. 75 defensive tackle Cedrick Lattimore (from 65)
No. 81 tight end Gerald Everett
No. 86 tight end Nick Guggemos
No. 90 defensive tackle Bryan Mone (from 92)
No. 92 defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche
No. 93 defensive tackle Al Woods
No. 99 defensive end Aldon Smith