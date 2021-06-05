Three Seahawks defenders switch to single-digit jersey numbers originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The NFL has revised its numbering rules, and the Seattle Seahawks have several veteran players looking to take advantage of the league’s opportunity to switch up their jersey numbers.

Considering defensive players can now don single digit numbers, defensive end Carlos Dunlap, safety Quandre Diggs and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon will all take the field for the Seahawks in new numbers this season.

Dunlap, who wore No. 43 after being traded to Seattle from Cincinnati last season, will make the switch to No. 8. Witherspoon has chosen the No. 2 after wearing No. 23 in college and with the 49ers, and Quandre Diggs is ditching No. 37 to wear the No. 6 this year.

Diggs’ explanation for the jersey number change was simple. It was the number he donned while playing college ball at Texas and part of a special tribute.

"As you guys know, my brother (and former NFL DB) Quentin Jammer, he wore (No. 6),” Diggs explained in a podcast with The Athletic. “So, I always kind of wore it to honor him at every level of football I played, from little league to middle school to high school to college. Now in the league, this is the first time that I'll be able to honor him.”

Quarterbacks Danny Etling and Alex McGough also changed jersey numbers to allow Diggs and Witherspoon to switch. Etling went from 2 to 9 and McGough from 6 to 10.

