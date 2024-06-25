Three Scots in Bears' final defeat but Kinghorn sends Toulouse through

Evie Gallagher (centre) could not help the Bears to victory [Getty Images]

The Scots in the Glasgow Warriors squad weren't the only ones going for glory over the weekend, as Bristol Bears took on Gloucester-Hartpury in the Premiership Women's Rugby final.

There were three Scots in the Bears team, as Meryl Smith started at full-back and Evie Gallagher began at openside flanker, with tighthead prop Elliann Clarke coming off the bench.

Despite leading 17-7 at half-time, it wasn't to be for the Bears and the trio had to settle for a silver medal as Gloucester-Hartbury fought back for a 36-24 win to seal successive titles.

Over in France, it was semi-final time in the Top 14 as Toulouse eye domestic success after their European Champions Cup win.

Scotland's Blair Kinghorn started on the wing for only the second time since his arrival in France, but it did not faze him as he dotted down for a try in the 22nd minute.

That was one of five Toulouse tries as they overcame La Rochelle 39-23 to set up a final on Friday night against Bordeaux-Begles (20:05 BST).