With three Saturday commits, Rutgers football has moved up in the national recruiting rankings

After a busy Saturday, Rutgers football continues to have a strong presence in the national recruiting rankings. The Scarlet Knights landed three commitments on Saturday, further establishing this as a very strong recruiting class.

The trio of commits sees Rutgers football’s class of 2024 move up one spot to No. 21 in the nation in the 247Sports recruiting rankings. Last week, Rutgers made a big jump from No. 29 to No. 22 following an official visit weekend where they landed three players.

In the Rivals rankings, Rutgers remains steady at No. 22.

The three verbals are all solid players with strong Power Five offers. All three are defensive players, which helps to balance a class that had tilted heavily towards the offense:

It is a strong haul for Rutgers and has the potential to be one of the top three recruiting classes in program history.

