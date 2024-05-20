Three Rutgers softball players were named to the NFCA All-Region Teams

On Saturday, Rutgers softball Morgan Smith, Kyleigh Sand, and Mattie Boyd were named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-Great Lakes Region Teams. The honors follow a strong season for Rutgers in the Big Ten.

Smith, a senior two-way outfielder/pitcher, was a unanimous First Team All-Big Ten selection and named to the Big Ten All-Defensive Team. Also, Smith had an outstanding season for the Scarlet Knights and was named Second Team All-Great Lakes Region for her efforts this past season.

The LSU transfer recorded a .357 batting average while producing 60 hits including 14 doubles, two triples, and five home runs. She totaled 38 runs and registered a team-leading 46 RBIs. Smith ranked ninth in the Big Ten Conference in RBIs, 10th in hits, and fourth in sacrifice flies.

As for Sand, the Rutgers shortstop is a first-team all-region honoree for the second consecutive season. Sand led Rutgers in batting average (.374), on-base percentage (.442), and stolen bases (26). She totaled 71 hits leading to 13 doubles and a team-leading three triples. Nationally, she is ranked No. 20 in hits, No. 32 in runs per game, and No. 36 in stolen bases.

Boyd, a graduate student pitcher, received a third-team All-Region Team selection and was a Second Team All-Big Ten pick. Boyd finished the season with a 19-10 record and a 2.40 ERA on the mound. She logged 162 strikeouts, allowing 65 earned runs and 154 hits throughout her 189.2 innings pitched this season.

In Big Ten action, Boyd was 13-3 with a 2.16 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 90.2 innings pitched holding conference foes to a .226 average.

