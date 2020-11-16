Three running backs that are easier to grab than a PS5 | The Fantasy Rush
Ever since one of Jared’s best fantasy teams lost first round pick Saquon Barkley for the season, it’s become one of his very worst. If he wants to make it to the playoffs, he needs some fresh legs and quick. In the tenth episode of The Fantasy Rush, Yahoo Sports Fantasy Expert Liz Loza shines the spotlight on a player who stole it from Tua, indulges in an “I told you so” over a Washington back on a hot streak, and pretends to kick off the holiday season by pretending to buy a PS5 for Jared.