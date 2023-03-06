Three-round post-combine mock draft: Anthony Richardson’s rise, and Jalen Carter’s fall

It’s amazing how much the scouting combine obscures, and how much it reveals.

For all the lie-bombs and hidden agendas you get when you’re walking around Lucas Oil Stadium and the Indianapolis Convention Center, there are other times when the truth hits you right in the face, from good and bad places.

In the case of Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter, there was the story (well, stories) about his involvement in the January 15 auto accident that cost teammate Devin Willock and a Georgia staffer Chandler LeCroy lose their lives

From our own Barry Werner:

Carter is alleged to have been racing his 2021 Jeep Trackhawk against the 2021 Ford Expedition driven by recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, leading to the crash. “The evidence demonstrated that both vehicles switched between lanes, drove in the centre turn lane, drove in opposite lanes of travel, overtook other motorists, and drove at high rates of speed, in an apparent attempt to outdistance each other,” the Athens-Clarke County Police Department said in a statement. Adding insult to the situation, ESPN reported that Carter returned to the combine in Indianapolis.

This all broke about 15 minutes before Carter was supposed to take the podium for his combine presser, so that turned into a circus. When we’re talking about the loss of life, how this affects Carter’s draft status means less than nothing in the big picture. But that will still be discussed in every NFL facility.

Then, there was Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, whose ridiculous (in a very good way) combine workout proved that he is as compelling an athlete at the position as we’ve ever seen.

🐊 Anthony Richardson's day at the NFL Combine: ▪️ QB record for broad jump (10'9")

▪️ QB record for vertical jump (40.5")

▪️ 4.44u in the 40 All at 6-foot-4, 244 pounds 🤯pic.twitter.com/Jd1fWDxENA — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 4, 2023

Which has Richardson going above Carter in this particular mock draft — and had you told me that this would be the case when I published my last mock on February 25, I would have said that a whole lot of weird things would have to happen for that to be the case.

And, here we are.

So, with the 2023 scouting combine in the rear view, here’s how the first three round of the 2023 NFL draft might be affected by a week that was exceptional in all the ways you’d want, and quite a few you never saw coming.

(Note: The Miami Dolphins, who were slotted with the 21st pick in the first round, forfeited that pick as punishment from the NFL for tampering).

(All advanced metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus and Sports Info Solutions unless otherwise indicated).

1. Indianapolis Colts (from Chicago Bears): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Obviously, new Colts head coach and former Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen could do all kinds of interesting stuff with either Bryce Young with the first pick, or with Anthony Richardson if the Colts were to stand pat or trade down. But it happens that Steichen was nice enough to drop in on Peter King’s tweet-up (a mandatory combine event every year), and he spent most of that time telling stories about Philip Rivers, who Steichen worked with from 2014 through 2019.

And that had me thinking that Stroud might be the choice should Indy move up so that Steichen can have his pick from this quarterback class. Stroud puts me in mind of an embryonic Rivers with his field vision and ball placement, and given the mobility he showed against Georgia’s defense in his final collegiate game, there’s even more and better to come. Here, it costs the Colts their first-, second-, and third-round picks in 2023, and their first-round pick in 2024, to get Stroud.

2. Houston Texans: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

(Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

Which gives the Texans Young — not a bad consolation prize. Of course, there will be a lot of talk about Young’s size (an official 5-foor-10 and 204 pounds following Young’s obvious postseason eating binge), but when you watch the tape, it’s not really a problem. Like most smaller quarterbacks who survive several seasons at a high level, Young isn’t just a mobile guy — he also knows how to avoid hits, and that’s an important skill. He has all the tools and traits to become Houston’s much-needed franchise quarterback.

3 Arizona Cardinals: Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama

(Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports)

New Cardinals head coach and former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon spent more than half of his combine press conference defending his defensive strategies in Super Bowl LVII against an eager Philly media, which had Gannon with a thousand-yard stare after the first five minutes. His revenge tour should start with a premier edge-rusher in his new home, and from a pure pressure perspective, there are few in this class better prepared to do that than Anderson, who put up 14 sacks, nine quarterback hits, and 42 quarterback hurries in his 2022 season. That’s good enough, but if Anderson cam replicate his 2021 season, which was even better, he’ll be a key epicenter of a defense with all kinds of needs.

4. Chicago Bears (from Indianapolis Colts): Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

(David Banks-USA TODAY Sports)

If the Bears do trade down from the first overall pick (and given all the needs they have, why shouldn’t they?), Job One should be to give Justin Fields more and better protection. Johnson gave up two sacks, no quarterback hits, and 12 quarterback hurries in 449 pass-blocking reps last season, and he’s as plug-and-play as you’ll find among left tackles in this class. The Bears must plan for help eight now on Fields’ blind side, so perfect fit there.

5. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

So, here’s where it gets interesting. During his combine presser, Seahawks general manager John Schneider was asked if there was a reason he might extend quarterback Geno Smith with a new contract, and then select a quarterback with an early pick.

Schneider’s answer was simple: Because élite quarterbacks don’t grow on trees.

From an athletic perspective there are few at the position more elite than Richardson, who tattooed his name all over the Lucas Oil Stadium turf with a series of incendiary and record-setting drills.

Is he a work in progress as a pure passer? Yes, but perhaps to a smaller degree than you may think, and if Richardson is in a situation where he can learn from a veteran quarterback and doesn’t have to start right away, the return on investment could be something we’ve never seen before. Imagine a guy with Cam Newton’s size, Michael Vick’s speed, and Josh Allen’s arm, and that’s where Richardson sits right now. That’s worth a top-five pick on potential alone, and the development is highly encouraging in a relatively small sample size.

6. Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams): Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

The backlog of cornerbacks in this class who stand over six feet tall and have ridiculous change-of-direction and ball skills for that height is like nothing I’ve seen before. And when you’re discussing Gonzalez, Penn State’s Joey Porter, and Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon, any one of them might be the first at the position to go, and it’s all in the eye of the beholder. We do know that the Lions are absolutely desperate for cornerback help, and Gonzalez’s combination of deep coverage closing skills, short-area burst, and situational awareness would make him a great CB1 in any defense.

7. Las Vegas Raiders: Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

How far will Walker fall in this draft after the story that came out a few minutes before he was supposed to take the podium for his media session at the scouting combine?

NFL teams will have all kinds of questions for Carter, but the fact that he’s seen by many as the best overall prospect in this class will certainly buttress any massive fall down the boards. There’s a lot we don’t yet know, so for now, we’ll assume a short drop, with someone taking a shot on Carter’s actual generational talent (that word is thrown around far too often) over the unfortunate variables.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas A&M

(Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

So, we now have proof of Wilson’s ridiculous wingspan, and everything else checks out from an athletic traits perspective. The Texas A&M alum is still putting his pass-rush plan together, but he still amassed eight sacks, 10 quarterback hits, and 32 quarterback hurries — in just 257 pass-rushing reps. At 6-foot-6 and 271 pounds, Wilson has the speed to bend the edge, and the size and strength to kick inside and bully most blockers. The Falcons need all kinds of pass-rush help, and Wilson certainly provides that.

9. Carolina Panthers: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

New Panthers head coach and offensive shit-caller Frank Reich needs his version of a franchise quarterback, and it’s already been established that Reich has a type, as he worked with Carson Wentz in Philadelphia, and tried to make it work with Wentz in Indianapolis. Levis is quite a bit like Wentz in that the good moments are the kinds you’d love to bank on, and the bad moments have you pulling your hair out, wondering what the heck just happened. As Reich seems to find such traits appealing, perhaps this is a match made in…, well, at least purgatory.

10 Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints): Myles Murphy, DL, Clemson

(Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

The defending NFC champs have a lot to think about along a defensive line that seemed to sack opposing quarterbacks on half their snaps in 2022. Free agents include Brandon Graham, Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox, Ndamukong Suh, and Linval Joseph. So, let’s give them Murphy with the 10th pick — at 6-foot-5 and 268 pounds, he can stone offensive tackles with speed and power, and he can kick inside for a bit more versatility as a pass-rusher and in the run game. A perfect fit for a team that loves to throw different fronts and stunts at you.

11. Tennessee Titans: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

(Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

As veteran Taylor Lewan was among the Titans’ recent roster cuts to get in compliance with the potential for free-agency spending, it’s time to get that left tackle position solidified once again. The Titans could do a lot worse than Skoronski, the grandson of five-time NFL champ and former Green Bay Packers tackle Bob Skoronski, a fact that gives the younger Skoronski a lot of pride. He’s a technique-perfect blocker who can handle any pressure and stunt you throw at him, and he allowed just one sack, two quarterback hits, and three quarterback hurries last season in 474 pass-blocking reps.

12. Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns): Jordan Addison, WR, USC

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Now that we’ve given the Texans their franchise-defining quarterback in Bryce Young, let’s give Young the best route architect in this class in the person of Addison, who caught 59 passes on 79 targets for 875 yards and right touchdowns in 2022. He’s not the biggest receiver in this class at 5-foot-11 and 173 pounds, but that’s only a problem if an opposing cornerback can deal with his moves well enough to knock him off his post. Most of the time, that will be a problem, and said opposing cornerback will be left in Addison’s dust.

13. New York Jets: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

We have absoletely no idea what the Jets’ quarterback situation will look like in 2023 and beyond, as as that’s still shaking out, let’s give the team a bit of offensive security with Johnston, potentially the most explosive receiver in this class. I spent last Wednesday night watching Johnston run practice 40-yard dashes in the lower lobby of the Omni Severin hotel in Indy with the EXOS fitness group, and that was quite an experience to have a man this big (6-foot-3, 208 pounds) coming at you this fast.

Watching combine prep at @TeamEXOS, and the experience of Quentin Johnston running a 40 ten feet away from you is… different. pic.twitter.com/7lcIYdR99t — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) March 2, 2023

Johnston isn’t yet a fully-developed receiver, but as he can burn cornerbacks on vertical routes, and can take any screen or slant to the house at any given time, that’s good enough for now.

14. New England Patriots: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

(AP Photo/Barry Reeger2

Porter is another one of the behemoth cornerbacks (six-foot 2 1/2 and 193 pounds) who takes the field with an outstanding skill set. In this case, it’s more about aggressive press coverage that simply erases receivers; Porter is still getting the hang of dealing with receivers who can beat him with shorter, quicker routes. But as he allowed just 15 catches on 30 targets for 143 yards, 51 yards after the catch, nine pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 63.6, and the Patriots tend to prefer cornerbacks who can just snuff you out with aggression from the first step, we think this is a perfect fit.

15. Green Bay Packers: Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

(Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

I’m not hearing the amount of buzz about Harrison’s potential that I thought I would after watching his tape, but there are guys who know more about offensive line play than I do who are all the way on it.

New film room with former Oklahoma LT Anton Harrison just posted. Expect buzz for him to pick up after the combine. He just turned 21-years old in February. https://t.co/6T5kLivmOT pic.twitter.com/BOz7VwNrv5 — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) March 2, 2023

Through three seasons with the Sooners, Harrison allowed four sacks, three quarterback hits, and 26 quarterback hurries in 1,002 pass-blocking reps. He is an absolute plug-and-play guy for a team that is in need of future considerations at the left tackle position, as David Bakhtiari hasn’t played a full season since 2019 — and no matter who the Packers’ quarterback may be.

16. Washington Commanders: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

(Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports)

Witherspoon is my CB1 in this class, and I don’t think the fact that he missed the combine workouts with a hamstring injury will affect his stock at all — this is just one version of how the group might go. Nonetheless, Witherspoon has absolutely stellar tape, and he allowed 22 catches last season on 62 targets for 206 yards, 71 yards after the catch, no touchdowns, three interceptions, 14 pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 25.3, the Commanders (or any other NFL team) would be fortunate to have him.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

(Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports)

Some analysts seem to think that Jones is a bit messy from a technical perspective, and others believe that he might benefit from a move to guard. I do not subscribe to either theory, because I do not want to make Broderick Jones mad. If I did, I might end up like this poor Steelers coach.

Steelers assistant OL Coach Isaac Williams getting thrown out of the club by Georgia OT Broderick Jones during this drill. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/NMCpuUqAj5 — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) March 5, 2023

If Jones was blocking you during the Bulldogs’ second-straight championship season, you didn’t fare any better. He allowed no sacks, two quarterback hits, and seven quarterback hurries in 470 pass-blocking reps, and he is an absolute mauler in the run game. The Steelers could use a whole lot of all of that right now, and at this rate, Jones owes them one.

18. Detroit Lions: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

(Syndication: Austin American-Statesman)

Running backs are like life insurance: They don’t matter until they do, but when they matter, they REALLY matter. And anybody automatically scoffing at the idea of taking Robinson this high due to positional concerns might want to go back to his 2022 tape, when he ran for 1,575 yards and 18 touchdowns on 257 carries, forcing an ungodly 104 missed tackles along the way, and posting 21 carries of 15 or more yards. Robinson can more than make do as a receiver and as a blocker, and it’s all important. If the Lions choose to keep maxing out Jared Goff’s potential, they’ll need as many playmakers as possible.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Not that a list of household chores will make Tom Brady unretire again, but no matter what happens with the Buccaneers’ quarterback situation (and it ain’t Kyle Trask, folks), let’s avoid reaching for a lower-round quarterback at this slot and instead give the Bucs a dynamic slot and outside target in the person of Smith-Njigba. Injuries cost Smith-Njigba most of his 2022 season, but even a cursory look at his 2021 tape shows a receiver with the ability to do just about anything. He’d be a remarkable addition to a receiver group who may have to make up for a lot of helium balls if things stay status quo.

20. Seattle Seahawks: Keion White, DL, Georgia Tech

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

The Seahawks need every bit of help along their defensive line; both Pete Carroll and John Schneider made that abundantly clear during their combine pressers. Neither man has ever been afraid to turn one-position tweeners into multi-gap monsters, so White would fit like the proverbial hand in glove. The former Old Dominion tight end had seven sacks, four quarterback hits, and 30 quarterback hurries in 274 pass-rushing reps, and at 6-foot-5 and 283 pounds, he has the speed and power to attack anybody on the edge, and when he moves inside, that’s where he really turns on the power. Both on and off the field, he reminds me of Michael Bennett, who was a unicorn wherever he went when he was a key part of the Legion of Boom.

21. Los Angeles Chargers: Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Now that the Chargers have replaced Joe Lombardi with Kellen Moore as their offensive coordinator, it’s possible that Justin Herbert may actually post an aDOT that isn’t negative. Herbert has the arm to make any throw, no matter what Lombardi seemed to think, so why not accentuate that newfound freedom with a receiver in Hyatt who can burn up the track on vertical stuff? Last season, Hyatt caught 14 passes of 20 or more air yards on 24 targets for 677 yards and eight touchdowns. Yes, some of those came out of Josh Heupel’s true spread offense, and no, Hyatt isn’t yet a complete route-runner, but you can’t coach speed like he has, and Herbert could use every bit of it.

22. Baltimore Ravens: Brian Branch, DB, Alabama

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

The Ravens are pretty set at safety with Chuck Clark, Marcus Williams, and Kyle Hamilton, but that’s not necessarily where we’re projecting Branch in Mike Macdonald’s offense — he’s a true do-it-all guy who played much more outside and slot corner than he did in the box, or split, or in the deep third. Wherever he lined up, the 6-foot-0, 190-pound Branch allowed 36 catches on 57 targets last season for 240 yards, 136 yards after the catch, two touchdowns, two interceptions, six pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 69.3. As Marcus Peters is an impending free agent, and Baltimore might have to spend the gross national product of France on the continuation of the Lamar Jackson story, maybe it’s time to add to the secondary in the first round, as the Ravens wisely did with Hamilton in 2022.

23. Minnesota Vikings: Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

That said, the Ravens aren’t really cornerback-light. If you want to lay eyes on a cornerback-light team, look no further than the Vikings, whose corners were burned all over the field in 2022. New defensive coordinator Brian Flores historically loves to mix his gutsy man coverages with all kinds of blitz packages, and if you want to do that, you’d better have defensive backs who do well on true islands. Last season, Smith — the hyper-aggressive and technique-sound South Carolina star — allowed just seven catches on 23 targets for 53 yards in man coverage, so Flores could check off at least one of his glaring needs with confidence if this is how the draft went.

24. Jacksonville Jaguars: Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

(Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports)

There are times when it’s tough to come up with the right NFL comparison for a draft prospect. This is not the case with Kincaid, whose ability to travel open through zones, beat up defenders after the catch, and participate with full credibility in Y-iso looks brings a young Travis Kelce to mind without too much work. The Jaguars have indicated that they intend to bring Evan Engram back for 2023, but Doug Pederson’s offense was quite effective in two-tight ends sets last season, and nobody on that squad had Kincaid’s skill set. We are including Engram in that qualifier.

25. New York Giants: Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

The aforementioned Wink Martindale did a fine job in his first season as the Giants’ defensive coordinator, and he did so with a cornerback group that really didn’t scare anybody. As we said, if you’re going to play in Martindale’s defense, you’d best be risk-averse, and you need to clamp down on receivers in man coverage. There are elements of Ringo’s coverage that are hit-and-miss, especially when he’s going through transitions on more complex route concepts, but he allowed 17 catches on 33 targets in man coverage last season for 232 yards, no touchdowns and one interception, so the playing personality is certainly there.

26. Dallas Cowboys: Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson

(Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports)

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has long been a master of optimizing the multi-gap defensive lineman for success in his schemes, and even with that, Dallas’ interior defensive line was a bit slapdash in 2022. Micah Parsons can shade a lot of sins, but even he can only do so much. Bresee would provide a ton of value and improvement as a fierce, attack lineman who’s more about penetrating in one-gap stuff than as a pure-run-stopper, but he can also line up all over the formation with bad intentions. Injuries have limited Bresee’s on-field efforts at times, but when he does take to the turf, he’s the kind of problem Quinn would love to have.

27. Buffalo Bills: O'Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida

(Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports)

The Bills need to do a few things on offense: They need to get away from Ken Dorsey’s boom-or-bust playbook and move back to Brian Daboll’s more versatile, efficient playbook (surely there are old Daboll playbooks somewhere in the facility), they need to stop relying on Josh Allen to do EVERYTHING, and they need to come with a run game that works more of the time. Putting together a more solid offensive line would help in all matters, and the need at guard is clear. Torrence isn’t the most specifically athletic guard in this draft class, but he knows how to blow guys up in the run game, and he allowed no sacks, one quarterback hit, and four quarterback hurries on 395 pass-blocking reps when protecting Anthony Richardson.

28. Cincinnati Bengals: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

(Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

Wright is starting to get some first-round buzz in mocks, and this generally means that we on the outside are starting to catch up with what NFL teams have been thinking for a while.

In the case of Wright, who has played both left and right tackle for the Volunteers, you need look no further than the two-game stretch in which he faced off against Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. and LSU’s BJ Ojulari — two of the top edge-rushers in this class — and prevented either one of them from getting anywhere near cornerback Hendon Hooker. I asked Wright about all that when he took his combine podium session, and I was highly impressed with his ability to switch his game to beat two stylistically different edge defenders from week to week. The Bengals would love it if Wright could do that kind of stuff for them.

29. New Orleans Saints (from Denver Broncos): Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

The Saints could use a little help with their linebacker group and with their pass rush, so let’s help them out with Simpson, who can do all kinds of freaky athletic things when he’s off-ball, and can also get to the quarterback from wide alignments on the line. Last season, Simpson had two sacks, three quarterback hits, and 11 quarterback hurries in just 109 pass-rushing reps, and he played credibly from the line to the box to the slot. The only risk for Simpson is if he goes to a team that doesn’t understand how best to utilize his versatility; we’ll post a bit of faith in head coach and defensive mind Dennis Allen in this case.

30. Philadelphia Eagles: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

(Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports)

The Eagles had the NFL’s most effective and diverse run game last season, and with no offense to Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell, and Boston Scott, imagine what that would look like with the addition of Gibbs, who reminds me (and many others) of Alvin Kamara with his combination of speed, agility, surprising power for his size (5-foot-9 and 199 pounds), and receiving ability on anything from swings and screens to a full route package when he’s aligned in the slot and out wide.

We know this for sure: Dude was scooting at the combine.

JAHMYR GIBBS💨 4.36 on his second attempt! pic.twitter.com/bPbyUq85Ed — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 5, 2023

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

This seems like an obviously weird pick when the Chiefs already have noted Saturday Night Live host Travis Kelce, and he’s pretty good. But imagine if Andy Reid had both Kelce and Zach Ertz on the same field? Mayer’s skill set is pretty similar to Ertz’s. Keep in mind that no team ran more two- and three-tight end sets than Reid’s did last season, and though Noah Gray is very much in the team’s future plans, Mayer’s combination of short and intermediate catch ability, yards after catch potential, and blocking excellence could make this offense even more interesting than it already is. There’s a “best player available” aspect here, as well.

32. Pittsburgh Steelers (rom Chicago Bears): Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

33. Houston Texans: Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

34. Arizona Cardinals: Gervon Dexter, DT, Florida

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

35. Chicago Bears (from Indianapolis Colts): Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Norte Dame

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

36. Los Angeles Rams: Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

37. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos): Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

(Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch)

38. Las Vegas Raiders: Sydney Brown, S, Illinois

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

39. Carolina Panthers: Lukas Van Ness, DL, Iowa

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

40. New Orleans Saints: Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

41. Tennessee Titans: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas Siate

(AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

42. Cleveland Browns: Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

43. New York Jets: BJ Ojulari, EDGE, LSU

(Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

44. Atlanta Falcons: Steve Avila, OG, TCU

(Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports)

45. Green Bay Packers: Siaki Ika, DT, Baylor

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

46. New England Patriots: Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

47. Washington Commanders: Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

48. Detroit Lions: Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

49. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Cody Mauch, OL, North Dakota State

(Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports)

51. Miami Dolphins: Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah

(Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports)

52. Seattle Seahawks: Calijah Kancey, DL, Pittsburgh

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

53. Chicago Bears (from Baltimore Ravens): Warren McClendon, OT, Georgia

(Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports)

54. Los Angeles Chargers: Keeanu Benton, DT, Wisconsin

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

55. Detroit Lions (From Minnesota Vikings): Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

56. Jacksonville Jaguars: Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

(Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports)

57. New York Giants: Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

58. Dallas Cowboys: Rashee Rice, WR, SMU

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

59. Buffalo Bills: Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA

(Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

60. Cincinnati Bengals: John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota

(Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports)

61. Carolina Panthers (from San Francisco 49ers): Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State

(Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports)

62. Philadelphia Eagles: Tuli Tuipulotu, EDGE, USC

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

63. Kansas City Chiefs: Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

64. Chicago Bears: Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State

(Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports)

65. Houston Texans: Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

66. Arizona Cardinals: Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

67. Denver Broncos (from Indianapolis Colts): Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

68. Denver Broncos: Owen Pappoe, LB, Auburn

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

69. Los Angeles Rams: Henry To'oTo'o, LB, Alabama

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

70. Las Vegas Raiders: Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse

(Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

71. New Orleans Saints: Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

72. Tennessee Titans: Jarrett Patterson, OG, Notre Dame

(Syndication: Notre Dame Insider)

73. Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns): Ivan Pace Jr., LB, Cincinnati

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

74. New York Jets: Andre Carter II, EDGE, Army

(Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

75. Atlanta Falcons: JL Skinner, S, Boise State

(Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports)

76. New England Patriots (from Carolina Panthers): Blake Freeland, OL, BYU

(Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports)

77. Miami Dolphins (from New England Patriots): Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland

(Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports)

78. Green Bay Packers: A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest

(Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

79. Chicago Bears (from Indianapolis Colts): Christopher Smith, S, Georgia

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

80. Pittsburgh Steelers: Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami (Fla.)

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

81. Detroit Lions: Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State

(Syndication: Argus Leader)

82. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M

(Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

83. Seattle Seahawks: Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane

(Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

84. Miami Dolphins: Zach Evans, RB, Ole Miss

(Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

85. Los Angeles Chargers: Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama

(Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

86. Baltimore Ravens: Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

87. Minnesota Vikings: Tanner McKee, QB, Stanford

(John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports)

88. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jordan Battle, S, Alabama

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

89. New York Giants: Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State

(Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

90. Dallas Cowboys: DJ Turner, CB, Michigan

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

91. Buffalo Bills: Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State

(Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

92. Cincinnati Bengals: Jaylon Jones, CB, Texas A&M

(Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports)

93. Carolina Panthers (from San Francisco 49ers): Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn

(Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports)

94. Philadelphia Eagles: Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin

(Syndication: Journal Sentinel)

95. Kansas City Chiefs: Isaiah Land, EDGE, Florida A&M

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

96. Arizona Cardinals: Brandon Joseph, S, Notre Dame

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

97. Washington Commanders: DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas

(Syndication: Austin American-Statesman)

98. Cleveland Browns: Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State

(Syndication: The Des Moines Register)

99. San Francisco 49ers: Luke Wypler, C, Ohio State

(Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch)

100. New York Giants (from Kansas City Chiefs): Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford

(Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports)

101. San Francisco 49ers: Ji'Ayir Brown, S, Penn State

(Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports)

102. San Francisco 49ers: Jaquelin Roy, DL, LSU

(Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

