Three Rivers QB Soliz named Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week

After a stellar performance against Taft, Three Rivers senior quarterback Caden Soliz was named the Class 2A Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week.

Soliz completed 27 of 32 passes for 301 yards and six touchdowns, adding one score on the ground and intercepting two passes and forcing one fumble on defense.

The Bulldogs senior came into the 2023 season as one of the top signal callers in the Coastal Bend and was named of the Caller-Times 23 Players to Watch in 2023.

Soliz and the Bulldogs are 2-1 this season and will face Banquete this week to wrap up their non-district schedule.

Soliz leads all Corpus Christi area Class 3A/2A players with 596 yards passing this season.

