Three Rick Ware Racing crew members dealt four-race suspensions after Watkins Glen

Three members of the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing team have been suspended for the next four races after Cody Ware’s Ford lost ballast during Cup Series practice at Watkins Glen International, NASCAR announced in its penalty report Tuesday.

Crew chief Billy Plourde, car chief Jamie Edwards and team engineer Steven Gray will be sidelined through and including the Sept. 17 race at Bristol Motor Speedway after the ballast exited the No. 51 Ford during Saturday’s session. Ballast that separates from the vehicles poses a violation of Sections 14.11.2.1.A&B of the NASCAR Rule Book and incurs the penalties listed in Section 10.5.2.6.E regarding lost ballast.

Ware was not permitted to post a qualifying lap on Saturday afternoon and wheeled the No. 51 Ford to a 34th-place finish after a late spin in Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen.

In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet driven to second place by AJ Allmendinger was found with one lug nut not safely secured. Crew chief Bruce Schlicker was levied a $5,000 fine.