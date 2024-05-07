Three rescued from sinking catamaran during race

Three people have been saved from a sinking catamaran during a race in Falmouth, the RNLI has said.

Falmouth RNLI volunteers received a radio call from a 29ft (9m) catamaran at about 11:15 BST on Sunday.

The boat had a hole and was taking in water near Black Rock, rescuers said.

It was participating in the Falmouth-Fowey Triangle race, but diverted to Andennis beach for the safety of shallow waters.

The RNLI said two of its volunteers used a salvage pump to stop water entering the yacht's portside hull, but their efforts were "unable to make much difference to the amount of water still flooding".

It said the vessel "successfully beached on the sandy bottom and anchored".

Follow BBC Cornwall on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related internet links