Three Red Bulls in 2024 Golden Boy Ranking

Gloukh just outside top 10!

Our Red Bulls are well represented again in the prestigious European Golden Boy rankings! Three of our boys are in the list of 100 top U21 talents, which is published by well-known Italian sports newspaper Tuttosport - Oscar Gloukh (13th), Karim Konate (41st) and Samson Baidoo (55th).

The ranking is based on the Golden Boy index, which considers performance, playing time and club strength. The rankings are to be updated every four weeks, with 20 places removed, before a jury votes for a winner from the final 20 in the autumn.

It is not the first time our boys have done well in the awards. In 2020, Erling Haaland was crowned best youngster while Karim Adeyemi was voted as winner of the Golden Boy Web award in 2021 by fans.