Three recruits that could determine Texas’ class ceiling in 2023

The 2023 recruiting class is shaping up nicely for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns.

Five-star quarterback Arch Manning was only the beginning of Sarkisian’s recruiting surge, as Texas pulled ten commitments in ten days.

With the commitment of five-star wide receiver Johntay Cook II, now the Longhorns can look to the defensive side of the football to build the roster.

Texas won a commitment from four-star Sydir Mitchell over the weekend, one of the top interior defensive linemen in the 2023 class. Now they are in the running for another great defensive lineman, Hunter Osborne. Instability at Oregon could also lead to another elite defensive line commit from Austin Westlake High School edge rusher, Colton Vasek.

For Texas to unlock its highest potential, a handful of recruits could put the team over the top. Here are three recruits to watch for Texas over the next month or two.

Five-star LB Anthony Hill, Denton Ryan

Staying home 💯 pic.twitter.com/Y79UTN5y5Y — Anthony Hill Jr (@thegoatanthony1) June 29, 2022

Texas is in the running for the nation’s top linebacker, Anthony Hill. Given his star potential and ability to play right away, Hill could currently be the No. 1 player on Steve Sarkisian’s board. With what he could bring to the Texas defense, Hill could signal that things will be different in Austin on the defensive side of the football.

Five-star CB Javien Toviano, Arlington Martin

One of the best DB in the nation, Toviano has seen his recruitment evolve to include several major out-of-state powers … should be an interesting summer https://t.co/KhJnCDSpOL — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) May 25, 2022

Javien Toviano is the No. 4 cornerback in the 247Sports composite ranking. With the Alabama Crimson Tide already winning commitments from the No. 2 and No. 3 cornerback in the nation, Texas will battle multiple teams for the Arlington native. Toviano may be the least likely of the three to commit, but would have a similar impact to Hill and Muhammad in the 2023 class.

Four-star CB Malik Muhammad, South Oak Cliff

Malik Muhammad is an elite in-state player that Texas could realistically sign. Muhammad could be a missing piece for the Longhorns defense after missing on Denver Harris from last year’s recruiting class. The talented cornerback from South Oak Cliff easily possesses an NFL ceiling with great ball skills and hard-hitting ability. His propensity for blowing up bubble screens is reminiscent of former Longhorns cornerback Kris Boyd.

