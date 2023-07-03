Three recruiting predictions entered in favor of Texas for four-star DL D’antre Robinson

Another defensive lineman is trending toward Texas.

Four-star defensive lineman D’antre Robinson received three On3 recruiting predictions in favor of the Longhorns on Monday. Texas is now viewed as the heavy favorite in his recruitment with a 92.6% chance of landing a commitment from the Orlando native.

Robinson is rated the No. 41 defensive lineman in the country for the 2024 recruiting class according to 247Sports composite. In 2022, he recorded 57 tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack.

Texas hosted Robinson for an official visit the weekend of June 23, and he still has two official visits scheduled to Ohio State and LSU in October and November.

