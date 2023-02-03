Three reasons why Tommy Rees leaving Notre Dame isn’t too concerning

It has happened, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is leaving Notre Dame for greener grass at Alabama. It seems like what Nick Saban wants, Nick Saban gets.

Even though Marcus Freeman is losing his play-calling leader on offense, there still shouldn’t be too many concerns with him leaving. Obviously, Rees rubbed some people the wrong way, me included, during one of his public tirades during games.

Rees did some good things as well, even though he struggled figuring out how to utilize his offense this year, eventually he figured it out and found success.

Freeman is now tasked with finding a replacement but here are a few reasons why I’m not too concerned with Rees moving on.

Quarterback recruiting

Why it matters

During the Rees era of quarterback recruiting, he really wasn’t able to pull in the big name. Yes, Ian Book was great but he was flawed. Phil Jurkovec never panned out and left shortly after he arrived. We have seen what Drew Pyne and Tyler Buchner are. The only argument anyone could make would be CJ Carr, but he’s just committed and has yet to sign. There was a lot to be desired here and a fresh face could very well see a jump in this area.

Faith in Freeman to find a quality replacement

Why it matters

This is Freeman’s first big offseason, at least it’s turning out to be. We have yet to see him have to made move like he will have to now. He built his initial staff but as we all know with college football, changes like this are completely normal. I have a lot of faith that Freeman will attract a solid replacement for Rees, maybe even one that will have more success. No postulating from me as to who it could be (you can read Nick Shepkowski’s thoughts on that here) but Rees knew what he had coming into this season but was too stubborn to change his game plan until it failed in-season. Freeman will find a high-level coordinator to fill Rees’ shoes.

Story continues

Structure is in place

The Foundation. Forever grateful pic.twitter.com/SUw9ovFofh — Marcus Freeman (@Marcus_Freeman1) November 18, 2022

Why it matters

There was a philosophy change when Brian Kelly left and Freeman took over, it was pretty obvious to see. The idea was to build off his predecessor’s success but make it better. In my eyes he has, the recruiting has changed, the team got better as the season progressed, while players raved about their relationship with Freeman. It’s hard to think that whoever he brings in next won’t have the same mindset due to have an infrastructure that is so sound.

[listicle id=68641]

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire