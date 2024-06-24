Three reasons why Real Madrid are dominating market for wonderkids including Barcelona factor

The signings of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes will mark watershed moments for Real Madrid, when their strategy shifted from signing almost exclusively established stars, to bringing in the most promising talents around the globe. Since, their record has been unparalleled at doing so.

The likes of Reinier Jesus, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham, Endrick Felipe and Eduardo Camavinga have all chosen Real Madrid over more lucrative offers. Central defender Leny Yoro is their next objective, and things are looking positive for Real Madrid.

The development of their transfer strategy and its success can be put down to three key reasons, report Relevo. The first being the economic crisis at Barcelona, which has prevented them from competing with Real Madrid for the top young talents. Previously, the presence of Barcelona not only affected their chances of signing a player, but it would drive up the price.

Secondly, the fact that Real Madrid went on an historic run in the Champions League, winning four out of five between 2014 and 2019 has made them the number one destination for players seeking greatness. That run has also increased their standing in football again, presenting them as top dog.

Finally, the presence and increased importance of Head Scout Juni Calafat has been a major part of Real Madrid identifying top talents, and doing so earlier than other teams, allowing them to lay the groundwork for deals first. His ability to do so has been key in the signings above, and it is pointed out that even the less successful youngsters signed like Takefusa Kubo and Martin Odegaard have turned out well.