Three reasons why Quinn Ewers to Texas would be a perfect fit

Quinn Ewers has only taken two snaps in his collegiate career yet he is one of the biggest names in today’s college football world.

On Friday, the Ohio State quarterback entered his name into the transfer portal. Ewers is reportedly interested in Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech. The news of Ewers transferring sent Texas fans into a frenzy.

247Sports had Ewers rated as the top player in the 2022 class, he and Vince Young are the only two quarterbacks to receive a 1.000 rating.

The five-star from Southlake decided to reclassify to the 2021 class in order to take advantage of the NCAA’s new NIL rule. Ewers made over one million dollars in his one season at Ohio State and will undoubtedly make much more at his next destination.

Texas did not receive the consistency they needed from Casey Thompson and Hudson Card this season. Adding a generational talent like Ewers is something Steve Sarkisian and Texas can not afford to miss out on.

Here are three reasons Quinn Ewers to Texas would be a perfect fit:

Steve Sarkisian

Steve Sarkisian is widely known for producing great offenses, more specifically quarterbacks. Playing for a quarterback guru like Sark would be a huge benefit for Ewers’ career.

Sark has coached very accomplished college quarterbacks in the likes of Cody Kessler, Matt Leinart, Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones. Six former Sarkisian-coached quarterbacks have been selected in the first round.

It is also a good sign that Sarkisian and Ewers had a good relationship during the recruiting process while Sark was at Alabama.

Bijan Robinson and Xavier Worthy

Bijan Robinson and Xavier Worthy are arguably one of the best running back and wide receiver duos in the nation. What quarterback would not want those two as weapons in their offense?

Both Robinson and Worthy were selected to the All-Big 12 first team. With all due respect to Texas A&M and Texas Tech, they do not have a running back and wide receiver duo as elite as Texas.

Worthy has already reached out to Ewers via Twitter.

Ohhh hey there @QuinnEwers 🙄 — Z A Y 🖤 (@Xavierworthy2) December 4, 2021

NIL

Regardless of record, the Texas football brand is one the most profitable and most recognizable in the country. Perfect for a young quarterback who clearly has NIL high on his priority list.

Earlier in the week, Texas announced the Clack Field Collective, a $10 million dollar NIL project designed to help Texas athletes make money based on their name image and likeness.

Austin sports marketer Nick Shuley launching a $10-million NIL project called Clark Field Collective backed by Texas exes, business leaders. Kenny Vaccaro, T.J. Ford, Juliann Johnson all on board. Other "prominent donors have jumped right in." — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) December 1, 2021

