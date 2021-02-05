Three reasons why the Eagles should and should not trade Carson Wentz

The Philadelphia Eagles are starting fresh this upcoming season.

They have a new head coach in Nick Sirianni who is bringing in his own coaching staff. The biggest question Sirianni is being asked is whether or not quarterback Carson Wentz will be back next year, and Sirianni is dodging it saying he has to evaluate everything.

While Wentz has not spoken publicly since the season’s end or has requested a trade many believe he will be traded. On Friday, it was reported that the Eagles are beginning to receive phone calls from teams regarding a trade for the quarterback. Below are three reasons why the Eagles should and should not trade Wentz.

Why the Eagles should trade Wentz

To give Jalen Hurts the starting job

Jalen Hurts started the final four games of the season after Wentz was benched. While Hurts went 1-3 in those games (only winning his first start), the Eagles looked more confident they could win on offense and defense. The Eagles drafted Hurts in the second round in 2020, so the team should see what he can do in a full season.

Wentz allegedly doesn’t want to be an Eagle anymore

ESPN’s Adam Schefter has reported that Wentz wants out of Philadelphia. If these reports are accurate, then the Eagles should give in and make the trade. The team shouldn’t want someone on their team who doesn’t want to be there, especially their franchise quarterback.

Have a fresh start

The Eagles already traded Doug Pederson who was the coach Wentz entered the league with, so trading Wentz will certainly be a fresh start. Having Sirianni just focus on developing Hurts into an NFL quarterback instead of the team trying to “fix” Wentz could possibly be the best move.

Why the Eagles should keep Wentz

The Eagles are financially committed to Wentz

Wentz is on a 4-year $128 million contract. When Wentz signed the contract the Eagles told him he is the quarterback to lead the football team. It wouldn’t be smart to give him that money and potentially see him be successful with another team while they are still paying him.

Wentz has had one bad season

Through Wentz’s first four years, he had an MVP caliber season before suffering an injury, threw 97 touchdowns and 35 interceptions, and led the team to the playoffs. Wentz did historically struggle this season. No one has seen such a big drop off from one season to the next. The biggest knock on Wentz has always been he’s injury prone, but he’s started the last 29 games prior to being benched. Wentz has shown he can stay healthy and be successful. Not many teams give up on their franchise quarterback after having one bad season.

Let Wentz have a bounce-back season

Wentz is coming off his worst season. All of his struggles and terrible decision making is still on every team’s mind, so it’s likely teams won’t be giving up a whole lot to acquire him. But if Wentz returns to form again in 2021 and the Eagles still want to go a different direction, then the return for Wentz will be much higher.

Until the Eagles announce Wentz will not be traded, this will be the biggest storyline of the offseason. If the Eagles were smart, they should only trade Wentz if they receive an offer they can not refuse.