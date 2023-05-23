3 reasons why Chiefs’ defense could be a top-10 unit in 2023

During Patrick Mahomes’ time as the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, the defense has always been a question mark heading into the season. However, entering the 2023 season, Kansas City could have a defensive unit that is flying a bit under the radar.

In 2022, Kansas City’s defense featured six rookies that played significant snaps in the regular season and playoffs. Those players include Trent McDuffie, George Karlaftis, Joshua Williams, Jaylen Watson, Bryan Cook, and Leo Chenal. That’s what is so exciting about the potential of this defense in 2023. Yes, the players are still very young, but the experience these players went through on a Super Bowl run will have them more prepared this time around. In addition, there are veteran players on the defense that should continue to elevate the young players around them.

There are a few reasons why this defense can take substantial steps in the upcoming season.

Versatility

AP Photo/Scot Tucker

Steve Spagnuolo’s defensive scheme requires players to have the ability to adapt, have multiple assignments, and play multiple roles. We saw that last season, and the additions the Chiefs have made only highlight that thought process.

This offseason, the Chiefs signed Drue Tranquill, Mike Edwards, and Charles Omenihu, among others. These three players should bring different elements to this defense, allowing Kansas City’s defense to have more flexibility. It also gives the other players on the defense to play to their strengths.

Tranquill has the ability to rush the passer and contribute in pass coverage. According to Pro Football Focus, Tranquill posted a 76.7 grade in coverage, while possessing a 76.4 grade in pass rush in 2022.

Mixing Tranquill in with Nick Bolton, Willie Gay Jr., and Chenal gives the Chiefs an opportunity to roll out a variety of different personnel groupings and sub-packages in certain situations. Even beyond the linebacker room, there are multiple players on this side of the ball that can play multiple roles.

During Spagnuolo’s time as defensive coordinator, the Chiefs have lined up Chris Jones as an edge rusher, and have had Justin Reid, L’Jarius Sneed, and Cook come in as an extra pass-rusher from the secondary. They’ll rotate players within the secondary to disguise coverages. Another year in the system for many new pieces should allow more flexibility in that regard.

The number of players the Chiefs can roll out for specific circumstances will give opposing offenses a lot to deal with in terms of understanding what the Chiefs’ defense is throwing at them on a snap-to-snap basis.

Underrated pass rush

In 2022, Kansas City’s defense recorded 55 sacks, ranking second in the NFL. A lot of that has to do with Chris Jones.

The 28-year-old defensive tackle tallied 15.5 sacks last season, but that is not the only thing Jones does for this defense. Jones’ ability to consistently beat double teams in pass protections opens up lanes for his teammates to get to the passer. According to PFF, Jones recorded a 92.2 pass-rush grade in 2022, and was ranked the best defensive tackle in the NFL.

A player that benefited a lot from Jones’ presence was Karlaftis. The Purdue product struggled to get to the quarterback early on, but in the final seven weeks of the season, Karlaftis recorded six sacks. After figuring things out late in the season, while utilizing his high motor, Karlaftis allowed the focused attention on Jones to unlock his pass-rushing ability.

Felix Anudike-Uzomah is entering a similar situation as Karlaftis did last season. After releasing Frank Clark, the Chiefs were in need of a pass rusher, selecting Anudike-Uzomah 31st overall in the 2023 NFL draft. Like Karlaftis, Anudike-Uzomah possesses a high motor and strength that gives him opportunities to get to the quarterback.

Last offseason, Frank Clark took Karlaftis under his wing, and I expect Karlaftis to do the same thing with Anudike-Uzomah this offseason.

Omenihu and Keondre Coburn are two names to also watch on the defensive line. The Chiefs signed Omenihu to a two-year, $16 million deal with $10.6 million guaranteed earlier in the offseason. Coburn, a value pick in the sixth round of the 2023 draft, is a player that can be starting alongside Jones at some point this season. At 6-foot-2 and 332 pounds, the former Texas Longhorn has shown the ability to contribute in the run game. He is quick off of the snap, and consistently creates leverage on opposing offensive linemen. Coburn isn’t going to make an outsized impact as a pass-rusher, but he should be able to occupy blockers, which could free players like Jones and Omenihu.

Young players continued development, especially in the secondary

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As mentioned earlier, the Chiefs had six rookies contribute last season in big spots. With a year under their belt, and the amount of experience already achieved in the playoffs, these players’ development should be ahead of schedule.

The secondary is the major point of this assessment. Out of the six rookies that took significant snaps, four of those lined up at either cornerback or safety. Watson, Williams and Cook all arguably overachieved and they were key pieces to this Chiefs’ defense last season. However, McDuffie was very impressive in his rookie season. His stats in the box score may look like he was subpar, but they do not tell the whole story of his impact in the passing game.

The 22-year-old cornerback recorded a pass coverage grade of 75.1 and was ranked 16th out of 118 cornerbacks by PFF. According to Player Profiler, McDuffie allowed just 25 receptions all season, with receivers gaining just 253 yards in his coverage. That ranks 14th in the NFL for receptions allowed and seventh for yardage.

While covering Ja’Marr Chase in the AFC Championship game, McDuffie allowed one catch for eight yards on three targets. He did that while also allowing a 42.4 passer rating against Joe Burrow. Mcduffie can end up as a true No. 1 corner for the Chiefs, and the surrounding cornerbacks around him are not too shabby.

I expect this young secondary to take another step in 2023, potentially raising the ceiling of the defense to the highest it has been during the Patrick Mahomes era.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire