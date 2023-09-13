Three reasons why BYU and Arkansas each can win on Saturday

Arkansas and BYU are both very different from when they met last season. The Hogs went into Provo, Utah and won in a shootout, 52-35, behind career performances from KJ Jefferson and Rocket Sanders.

Since then, the two teams have underwent massive changes to their roster and coaching staff. The funny part is that while both programs changed over the offseason, they enter this week’s matchup as mirror images of each other.

Both teams have experienced quarterbacks (KJ Jefferson and Kedon Slovis), aggressive defenses and question marks in the running game. Heck, they both even have new strength and conditioning coaches after battling injury issues all last season.

The resemblances are uncanny and it should make for a very interesting showdown in Fayetteville. It’ll likely be a close contest that both teams could feel confident about winning.

Let’s take a look at three reasons why each team can walk away victorious on Saturday.

Arkansas wins: Running game gets going

(Photo by Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

The Hogs will be without Rocket Sanders for a second straight game. In his absence, the rushing attack continued to struggle against Kent State. The growing concerns over the ground game are valid, according to Sam Pittman. However, he doesn’t believe they can’t be fixed.

BYU enters Saturday’s game as the No. 10 rushing defense in all of FBS – though that number is inflated by the Cougars playing two FCS teams to start the year. Still, it provides Arkansas with a big test and if they win, the ground game will be a big reason why.

Arkansas wins: KJ Jefferson > Kedon Slovis

(Photo by Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

One of the many similarities between BYU and Arkansas this season are that they both have very experienced quarterbacks. KJ Jefferson and Kedon Slovis have both been playing college football since 2019 and have had relative success. However, that’s where the similarities between the two end.

Jefferson has been under center for the Hogs for the last three seasons, while Slovis – who transferred from Pittsburgh this offseason – is with his third program in as many seasons. Jefferson is much more proven than Slovis and is capable of winning games almost by himself. If Jefferson shows up ready to play, Arkansas has to feel good about their chances to win.

Arkansas wins: Home field advantage

(Photo by Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

After nearly selling out Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium for the opener last Saturday, chances are higher they accomplish that this week. With kickoff being scheduled for 6:30 p.m. central time, it will be the first night game of the year for Hog fans.

The temperature will be perfect for fans to show up and show out in an extremely important non-conference game. With a packed house of 75,000+ screaming fans on their side, Arkansas has a very clear home field advantage.

BYU wins: Hogs defense struggles

(Photo by Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports)

Last week against Kent State, the Arkansas defense came up big when their number was called. From having to stay on the field for 20+ minutes in the first half to their huge goal line stand in the fourth quarter, it’s been an impressive two games for Travis Williams’ bunch.

BYU enters Saturday as one of just seven FBS teams that has not allowed a single sack this season. Their rushing offense is pretty non-existent, but their passing game is solid. If Arkansas can’t get into the backfield and pressure Slovis into making mistakes, the Cougars will have a chance to leave Fayetteville victorious.

BYU wins: Kody Epps returns

(Photo by Gabriel Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports)

Speaking of BYU’s solid passing game, the Cougars are expected to add another weapon when they come to Fayetteville. Receiver Kody Epps is expected to make his debut after missing the first two games of the season due to injury.

Arkansas fans might remember Epps as he was one of the leading receivers in last year’s matchup. He finished with 9 catches for 125 yards and a touchdown against the Hogs, and was second only to teammate Puka Nakua in receiving output in that game. Nakua is now in the NFL and Epps has the opportunity to step in and be the primary target on Saturday.

BYU wins: Aggressive defense

(Photo by Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports)

In his second season as defensive coordinator, Jay Hill entered 2023 with a much more aggressive and physical approach than what the Cougars were used to last year. Through two games, BYU hasn’t really showed a lot of this “new and improved” mindset, but they have very dangerous playmakers up front and at linebacker.

If the Arkansas offense isn’t prepared to play a physical and intense defense, it could be a really long night. If the offense struggles even more than the last two weeks, the Cougars could be in a great spot to pull the upset.

