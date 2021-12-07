Bryce Young has been the latest Alabama quarterback to put up gaudy numbers on his way to stardom.

Young has tossed 43 touchdowns, already two more than Mac Jones last season. Through Young’s excellence, Alabama will be looking to capture yet another National Championship.

However, there is reason to believe that Young should not be the one to win the Heisman.

It’s inevitably going to happen, because of the finalists he’s been put up against (CJ Stroud, Aiden Hutchinson, and Kenny Pickett), but I believe there’s reason to vote elsewhere.

Here are three reasons why Bryce Young shouldn’t win the Heisman.

Young isn't even the best player on his team

Will Anderson is Alabama’s best player, and if I were a Heisman voter, I would vote for him. Anderson has 92 tackles, 32.5 TFL, and 15.5 sacks.

His numbers are boosted by the skill position players around him

While Alabama’s receiver room isn’t as deep as it was last season, Young has had the pleasure of throwing to two of the nation’s best wideouts in Jameson Williams and John Metchie.

Kenny Pickett did the exact same with less

Both Bryce Young and Kenny Pickett have 47 total touchdowns, are completing 67% of their passes, and have thrown for 4,300 yards (4,322 for Young, 4,319 for Pickett). Kenny Pickett put up almost identical numbers to Young and did it with less talent.

I’m not advocating for Pickett to win the Heisman (it should be Will Anderson) but Young is arguably incredibly similar to Pickett in terms of ability.

