Three reasons why Barcelona and Flick want Stuttgart’s star pivot

Photo Courtesy: The Official website of FC Barcelona

Barring any surprises, FC Barcelona will head into the summer transfer window with some limitations. The Catalan club will need to be resourceful and efficient with their spending, irrespective of their wishes. While it is true that Barcelona wish to recruit a new pivot, their budget will not be too forgiving.

For new Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick, the arrival of a new pivot seems crucial. While names such as those of Joshua Kimmich or Martin Zubimendi were previously linked to Barcelona for next season, the reality of the club’s finances simply does not allow such hopes to transcend into reality.

Instead, there is reportedly another player that Hansi Flick truly seems to value and would appreciate at the club. As highlighted by SPORT, 23-year-old VfB Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller is the name that the new Barcelona coach seems to have on his mind, and there are a couple of reasons as to why he seems like a reliable candidate.

From among the many stars responsible for helping VfB Stuttgart finish second in the Bundesliga this season, behind champions Bayer Leverkusen and ahead of third placed Bayern Munich, Stiller was a standout. Even from among all the top midfielders in the German First Division, Stiller stood out in a lot of different ways.

The 23-year-old midfielder was the best midfielder in Europe when it came to progressive actions (207) and was also the player with the most progressive passes in Germany in the latest season. Coupled with the fact that he is a versatile and dynamic player, he checks all the boxes that Barcelona coach Hansi Flick needs in his new pivot.

His backstory with Flick:

Previously, Angelo Stiller was a player for Bayern Munich. Coincidentally, he was a part of the Bavarian club when Hansi Flick was in charge. This allowed Flick to be the coach back in 2020 who ended up giving the midfielder his UEFA Champions League debut. Such gestures can go a long way, and with Flick still being confident in his abilities, there is surely a connection there to be used and possibly nurtured.

Last, and certainly not the least, comes the aspect of his potential transfer fee. Unlike other potential elite targets that Barcelona have on their agenda, Stiller is not expected to be that costly. As per SPORT, the player who has a contract with Stuttgart until 2027 is expected to cost around €25 million if Barcelona end up pursuing him.

For a club with as delicate a financial position as Barcelona has, it is safe to assume that every monetary decision will have to be carefully assessed. The club cannot afford to make gambles that are high risk and high reward, and may end up looking more fondly at prospects that do not have too high a risk involved but have the potential to be quite rewarding, and Angelo Stiller may just be exactly that.