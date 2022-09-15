Three reasons why Arkansas beats Missouri State on Saturday

After moving to 1-0 in SEC play last week by defeating South Carolina, 44-30, Arkansas will step away from league play to welcome Missouri State to Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Both teams are 2-0 entering Saturday’s contest. Arkansas has solid victories over Cincinnati and South Carolina, while the Bears from Springfield have wins over Central Arkansas and UT-Martin.

Last Saturday, Arkansas rushed for 295 yards on 65 carries in the win over South Carolina. Raheim “Rocket” Sanders led the charge with 156 yards and two touchdowns. The game marked the second game in a row that Sanders has rushed for 100 yards in a game, and the third time in his career that he has achieved that mark.

For Missouri State, quarterback Jason Shelley threw for 295 yards and five touchdowns while running back Jacardia Wright rushed for an additional 120 yards in their 35-30 win over UT-Martin.

There will be plenty of opportunities for Arkansas to get better this week. Here’s a look at three reasons why Arkansas will emerge victorious this Saturday.

Rocket is on fire

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Through two games, Raheim “Rocket” Sanders has climbed his way up to the top of the SEC rushing yards list with 273 yards. Arkansas is second in the SEC by rushing for an average of 259 yards per game.

In Missouri State’s season-opener against Central Arkansas, they gave up 210 yards of rushing. If Arkansas has a “normal” game in the run department, they should have a great day against the Bears.

The hype continues to grow

AP Photo/Michael Woods

Sure, the Texas A&M game is next week. Are the Razorbacks looking ahead? Absolutely not. They will use this opportunity to get better ahead of a great game in Arlington next week.

Bobby's back

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Oh yeah, Bobby Petrino is coming back to town. That’s kind of important.

Arkansas fans are appreciative of the time and wins that Bobby Petrino gave to the football program from 2008-11, but they are also understandably going to give him a hard time for how his tenure at Arkansas ended. There have been rumblings on Twitter that some Arkansas fans will wear neckbraces to the game.

Neck braces or no neck braces, having a former head coach in the building will spark more crowd participation than the usual game against an FCS opponent.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire