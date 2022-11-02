Three reasons why Arkansas will beat Liberty

The Arkansas Razorbacks are riding a two-game winning streak entering Saturday’s first-ever meeting with the No. 23 Liberty Flames.

This game wasn’t circled on many Hogs fans’ calendars entering the season, but now Arkansas can become bowl eligible with a win, making it that much more important. If Arkansas is able to win this weekend, it will make them bowl eligible for the third straight season under Sam Pittman.

The Flames are 7-1 on the season and enter Saturday’s contest on a five-game winning streak of their own. Despite playing a lackluster schedule, Liberty has a high-powered offense that could give the Arkansas defense some fits.

Here are three things that, if done well, can lead to Arkansas’ sixth win of the season on Saturday.

Too much KJ and Rocket

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) runs the ball as the Auburn Tigers take on Arkansas Razorbacks at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Arkansas Razorbacks leads Auburn Tigers 17-13 at halftime.

The backfield of KJ Jefferson and Rocket Sanders has proved to be a lethal combination for opposing defenses this season.

Liberty comes into this week’s game allowing just 123 yards rushing per game, which ranks 36th in the country, and they only allow 21.5 points per game, which ranks 31st in the country.

However, they haven’t played an offensive attack quite as good as Arkansas. The Hogs average 246 rushing yards per game, which ranks sixth in the country, and they average 492 yards of total offense per game, which ranks 13th in the country.

Expect another big game from both Jefferson, Sanders and the rest of the Hog offense on Saturday.

The Razorback defense will pressure Johnathan Bennett

Sep 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Max Johnson (14) eludes the rush of Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Jordan Domineck (14) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Arkansas defense is at their best when they can get pressure on the opposing quarterback and disrupt the pocket. Liberty’s Johnathan Bennett is listed as the Flames’ QB1 for this week and ranks 106th in the country in QBR. He has almost as many interceptions (7) as touchdowns (8) this season, and isn’t a big threat in the Flames rushing attack.

The key for the Hogs will be to keep Liberty’s running game in check and force Bennett to beat them through the air. Expect the Arkansas pass rush to have a big day.

Liberty's Weak Schedule

Nov 10, 2018; Charlottesville, VA, USA; Liberty Flames quarterback Stephen Calvert (12) prepares to throw the ball against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

As mentioned earlier, Liberty enters Saturday with a 7-1 record and No. 23 ranking. However, that doesn’t mean they’re as good as their record indicates.

According to ESPN’s College Football Power Index, Liberty ranks 117th out of 131 teams in their strength of schedule. The only ranked team they have played up to this point was No. 19 Wake Forest, who gave them their lone loss of the season.

Aside from a 41-14 stomping of a banged up BYU team two weeks ago, Liberty has played in close games against lesser competition all season. If Arkansas continues to play like they have the past two games, it shouldn’t be much of a contest.

