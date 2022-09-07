Three reasons why Arkansas will beat South Carolina this Saturday

The SEC slate begins Saturday when No. 16 Arkansas hosts the South Carolina Gamecocks at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Both teams enter the game with a 1-0 record. Arkansas joined Georgia and Ohio State by knocking off a fellow ranked opponent last Saturday when they beat Cincinnati, 31-24. As for South Carolina, they handled business by defeating Georgia State, 35-14 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.

Both teams have things to watch for in Saturday’s game. In a physical game, Arkansas led Cincinnati, 14-0 at halftime. But the Bearcats stormed back and rode the heels of Arkansas the rest of the way before the Razorbacks ultimately won.

For South Carolina, they earned a three-touchdown advantage over Georgia State, doing so despite being outgained in the yardage department, and quarterback Spencer Rattler was also intercepted twice.

What advantages does Arkansas have over South Carolina? There are a few. Here are the top three reasons why Arkansas moves to 2-0 this weekend:

Strong against the run

AP Photo/Michael Woods

South Carolina defeated Georgia State last week despite the Panthers outgaining the Gamecocks 311-306 in the yards column. As far as rushing goes, Georgia State outgained South Carolina, 200-79.

Oklahoma transfer, Spencer Rattler, who can bail himself out of trouble when the pocket collapses, ended the game with -12 yards rushing. The Gamecocks’ leading rusher, running back Jaheim Bell, rushed for only 39 yards.

This week, South Carolina will have to go against Bumper Pool, Drew Sanders, Zach Williams, and the rest of Arkansas’ front six. I don’t see the Gamecocks’ running game improving in week two.

Advantage behind center

AP Photo/Michael Woods

Spencer Rattler came to South Carolina with plenty of promise after a successful career at Oklahoma. However, in his first game as a Gamecock, Rattler could not quite get it going. He found success through the air, passing for 227 yards and a touchdown, but ended the day with two interceptions. He also ended the week with the worst passer rating and quarterback rating among SEC quarterbacks.

Rattler will eventually get it together and will lead the Gamecocks to meaningful wins. But, on paper, Arkansas’ KJ Jefferson will have his offense clicking more than Rattler on Saturday.

Experience is a teacher of all things

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

It did not take long for Sam Pittman to change the trajectory of Arkansas football. In two seasons, Pittman has brought Arkansas up from the bottom of the league to a true SEC West contender. South Carolina’s Shane Beamer is in his second season and already has one winning season under his belt.

Saturday will be a true battle of wits, and it is a battle that Pittman has an advantage.

