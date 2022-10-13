Three reasons why Arkansas will beat BYU on Saturday

The Arkansas Razorbacks are desperately needing to return to the win column and this week could be the week to do it.

Arkansas travels to Provo, Utah to face BYU for the first time in school history, and both teams enter the matchup in a vulnerable state. The Razorbacks have dropped three straight, while BYU is coming off of a loss to Notre Dame at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

As Arkansas steps away from SEC play, there are plenty of factors that could lead them to a huge, nonconference road win. A win in Provo could give Arkansas more confidence heading into an SEC stretch that involves Auburn, Ole Miss, and LSU, with a non-conference game with Liberty mixed in.

How can the Razorbacks do it? Here are three ways that, if done well, could lead Arkansas to a win.

The offense returns to sync with KJ Jefferson

His status for Saturday’s game has not been officially announced, but quarterback K.J. Jefferson has practiced this week after missing last Saturday’s game at Mississippi State.

His lack of presence was definitely felt last Saturday in Arkansas’ loss. If he returns for the BYU game, it could lead to the machine getting back to true form.

The Razorbacks will put too much pressure on Jaren Hall

There has been speculation for two weeks that BYU quarterback Jaren Hall has had issues with his shoulder, which has caused his production to slow down.

Following the loss to Notre Dame last Saturday night, Hall downplayed the injury.“Everybody’s dinged up, everyone has a thing. I felt 100 percent,” Hall said. “Earlier in the week? A little bit different story. But tonight felt great. Contrary to popular belief, no shoulder injury, you know, felt good.”

Hall says that he will play, but how much is his supposed banged up shoulder going to affect the way he throws the football? If he is still having discomfort, that could ease Arkansas’ pass defense worries.

Too much Rocket

It is time for Arkansas to get back to what made them so successful early in the season, running the football. BYU football allows 174 yards per game, which could open up the possibility for Raheim Sanders to have another big game.

