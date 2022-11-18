Three reasons why Arkansas can beat Ole Miss on Saturday

Ole Miss had a lot going for them before Saturday’s game against Alabama. They still had a chance to claim the SEC West title from LSU and control their own destiny when it came to being included in the College Football Playoff.

That’s all gone.

The Rebels came up short to the Crimson Tide, 30-24, and are only playing for the chance at the best bowl game possible now. Add in the fact that Lane Kiffin’s name continues to be mentioned in connection with the vacant Auburn head coaching position, and things aren’t all sunshine and rainbows in Oxford right now.

However, they still have one of the most talented teams in the country and, on paper, should expose of this sputtering Arkansas team rather easily.

Luckily for the Hogs, games aren’t played on paper.

Just like LSU a week ago, Arkansas has a good chance to pull off the upset and become bowl eligible.

Here’s three reasons why Arkansas could leave Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium with a huge upset win on Saturday.

Healthy KJ Jefferson

AP Photo – Rogelio V. Solis

The Arkansas offense doesn’t stand a chance against SEC competition without KJ Jefferson under center. As we saw last week, Arkansas’ backup quarterback situation is a mess. Having Jefferson, the owner of the second-best QBR in the entire SEC, back healthy this week should help get the offense going again.

Another cold night at DW Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Nelson Chenault – USA TODAY Sports

“I hope it’s colder than last weekend. The weather probably did impact the scoring last week,” said Pittman earlier this week. “The colder the better. We’re rooting for a freeze-out if we can get it.”

LSU’s high-powered offense only scored 13 points against the Arkansas defense in 34-degree weather last week. The weather is forecasted to be even colder this week, with temperatures dropping below freezing shortly after kickoff. That could give the Hogs the upper hand in slowing down the Ole Miss offense.

Ole Miss licking wounds from loss to Alabama

Story continues

Butch Dill – USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss is coming off the heels of a tough loss to Alabama at home last weekend. The past two seasons, Ole Miss has played Arkansas following their game with Alabama. They’re 1-1 against the Hogs in those games, with the one loss coming in DW Reynolds Razorback Stadium in 2020. If Ole Miss is still sulking and unfocused following their loss to the Crimson Tide, look for the Hogs to take advantage.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire