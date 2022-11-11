Three reasons why Arkansas will beat LSU on Saturday

Apathy is starting to spread across members of the Arkansas fanbase when it comes to the 2022 football team. Along with the temperatures outside, the interest and excitement levels for football are starting to drop after last week’s abysmal loss to Liberty.

However, No. 7 LSU is rolling into town off the heels of a huge win over Alabama last Saturday. The Tigers are a prime suspect for a big game hangover, “The Boot” is on the line and the Hogs can gain bowl eligibility with a win. What more could you ask to play for at this point in the season?

The Arkansas-LSU series has produced some classics over the years and fits the old adage of “you can throw out the record books and when these two teams play” perfectly.

That being said, Arkansas has a tall task in front of them, especially if KJ Jefferson isn’t ready to go at 100%. LSU is riding a three-game winning streak behind a red-hot offense. Tiger quarterback Jayden Daniels is finding his groove as one of the best dual threat weapons in the SEC.

Arkansas is going to need a lot to go their way on Saturday pull off the upset. Do the Hogs Here’s three reasons how Arkansas can keep The Boot in Fayetteville for one more year.

The Arkansas offense is still a threat

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – OCTOBER 01: Raheim Sanders #5 of the Arkansas Razorbacks celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Crimson Tide defeated the Razorbacks 49-26. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Last week the Arkansas offense played arguably its’ worst game of the season. However, they’re still ranked 13th in the country in total offense entering Saturday. When the Arkansas offense is playing well they can keep up with any team in the country. Now, a lot of this hinges on the health of KJ Jefferson, but they do have the weapons to make it a game.

LSU is due for a hangover after last week's win over Alabama

Quarterback Jayden Daniels scores a touchdown as the LSU Tigers take on the Ole Miss Rebels at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA. Saturday October 22, 2022

LSU had a massive win over Alabama last Saturday, easily their biggest of the season so far. They still have a lot to play for, but could they be overlooking the Hogs in a potential trap game? Brian Kelly doesn’t think so.

“It becomes a trap game if you’re not thinking right,” said Kelly on Monday. “We’ll get our guys thinking the right way and we’ll prepare the right way.”

If the Tigers aren’t “thinking right” Arkansas could take advantage and shake up the race for the SEC West.

History shows us that Arkansas-LSU is unpredictable

Nov. 23, 2007; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU Tigers safety (3) Chad Jones tackles Arkansas Razorbacks running back (5) Darren McFadden during first half action at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. Mandatory Credit: Matt Stamey-USA TODAY Sports Copyright Matt Stamey

Despite LSU holding a commanding all-time record against Arkansas (42-23-2), there have been a lot of memorable close games. In fact, three of the last four meetings have been decided by one possession or less. If we go back further to 2001, 13 of the last 21 meetings between these two teams have been decided by one possession or less. History suggests that anything can happen in this series, so don’t be shocked if it’s another close game at the end.

