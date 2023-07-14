Three reasons Texas has a “target” on their back in 2023

The energy around Texas heading into 2023 feels a lot different in comparison to years past.

If you ask a Texas fan prior to every season whether or not they think it is the Longhorns’ year, more likely than not they’d say yes. However, as we approach the 2023 season there seems to be a consensus around college football that Texas will actually be quite good in 2023.

The Longhorns are favored to win the Big 12 and are expected to make a push for a spot in the playoff if everything goes right for them. However, they are embracing the mentality that everyone is coming for them and that they have a “target” on their back. Something Quinn Ewers compared to movie character “John Wick” who is often pursuing villains, but also has those same villains pursuing him.

“I mean I think there’s always a target on our back,” Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers said. “But we also put a target on our opponents. It’s kind of like John Wick. He’s being hunted, but at the same time, he’s hunting them as well.

While it is fun to ponder the thought of Big 12 teams stealthily sneaking around trying to take out the Longhorns, there are three key reasons why teams around the Big 12 are targeting Texas a little more.

The Brand

It is no secret that Texas is one of, if not the biggest, brand in all of college football. When Texas is good at football everyone across the country knows it, which is something we are seeing this offseason. The Longhorns have been heralded as the best team in the Big 12 heading into 2023, and fans from across the country whether they want to admit it or not, are aware. However, with their brand means that if you are able to beat Texas it propels your own brand. Throwing the horns down has become such a phenomenon that when recruits commit to Oklahoma they will do so in their photos, and fans do it throughout the games. There is a feeling that even if Texas isn’t as good, that beating them still means something.

The SEC Factor

If you haven’t heard by now, Texas is set to leave the Big 12 for the SEC along with Oklahoma. While the Big 12 is losing their two biggest brands and pillars of the conference, other programs want one more crack at them. There is no telling when the next time Texas will play against programs such as Baylor, Iowa State, and even in-state rival Texas Tech again. So, for all we know this could very well be the last time these programs meet for a decade if not longer. While Texas likely isn’t losing a ton of sleep over this, there is no doubt in anyone’s mind that every Big 12 team wants to beat them as their departing gift to the SEC.

Texas Should Be Good

It is one thing to beat Texas when they have been down, which has been going on for about a decade. However, all of that spite stemming from them leaving the conference, and other teams wanting to diminish the brand culminates when Texas is good. The Longhorns hold the best odds to win the Big 12, and are looking to win their first Big 12 title since Colt McCoy was behind center throwing to Jordan Shipley (his roommate). In beating Texas in 2023, Big 12 teams would accomplish the trifecta; stealing Texas’ spotlight, beating them on their way out of the conference, and of course ruining their chances to have their best season in over a decade. Not to mention it would be another round of mocking the Longhorns for not being “back”.

