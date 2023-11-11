Too many penalties, not enough offense | 3 reasons Rutgers football lost to No. 22 Iowa

IOWA CITY, IOWA – Teams have had a hard time scoring against Iowa all season.

Rutgers football became the latest victim on Saturday.

The Scarlet Knights offense couldn't move the ball with any consistency and several costly penalties killed promising drives as Rutgers lost 22-0 to the No. 22 Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium.

Rutgers fell to 6-4 with its second-straight loss.

The Scarlet Knights finished with just 127 total yards, averaging 3.1 yards per game.

Quarterback Gavin Wimsatt was 7-of-18 passing for 93 yards with one interception.

Iowa's embattled offense − which has already cost coordinator Brian Ferentz his job after this season −finished with a season-high 402 yards of offense.

The Hawkeyes scored two touchdowns in the second half to seal the win.

Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins (34) stops Rutgers running back Samuel Brown V (27) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Bryon Houlgrave)

Here are three reasons Iowa beat Rutgers:

Rutgers committed costly penalties

In a game like this, Rutgers couldn’t afford self-inflicted mistakes.

Yet that’s exactly what happened.

The Scarlet Knights committed too many penalties at bad times, killing promising drives or negating big plays.

Iowa had first-and-10 at the Rutgers 40 when Aaron Lewis sacked quarterback Deacon Hill for a loss of six. But Max Melton got called for holding, negating the sack and giving Iowa a first down at the Scalret Knights 10.

Iowa ended the drive with a 32-yard field goal that gave it a 3-0 lead at halftime.

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) throws a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers also committed costly false start penalties – two in a row by Johnny Langan and Curtis Dunlap on its first drive of the game that turned third-and-2 from the Iowa 37 into third-and-12 at the 47. The Scarlet Knights were forced to punt after failing to convert the third down.

In the third quarter, Rutgers had fourth-and-1 at the Iowa 45 and chose to go for it. But Langan got called for a false start and the Scarlet Knights had to punt.

Rutgers’ running game struggled

It’s not necessarily surprising that the Scarlet Knights had a tough time moving the ball against Iowa – the Hawkeyes entered with the fourth-best defense in the country, yielding 13.7 points per game.

Rutgers just couldn’t do enough offensively to give itself a chance.

The Scarlet Knights need to run the ball for their offense to produce and they couldn’t on Saturday, finishing with just 34 yards on the ground.

Kyle Monangai, who ran for 159 yards against Ohio State in the previous game, finished with 39 yards against Iowa, though his day was cut short with a second-half injury.

Rutgers couldn’t convert enough on third down

The Scarlet Knights had a hard time sustaining drives, going just 2-of-11 on third down.

They did find themselves in several third-and-longs – including a third-and-17 at the Rutgers 18 after Wimsatt was sacked for a loss of seven on first down.

In the fourth quarter, Rutgers had third-and-7 at its own 28. Wimsatt was in the shotgun and Gus Zilinskas' snap went right past him. Wimsatt recovered for a loss of seven and the Scarlet Knights had to punt.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football vs Iowa: 3 reasons for Hawkeyes win