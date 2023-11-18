Three reasons Rutgers football lost to No. 12 Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, Penn. – Rutgers football had one last opportunity to pull off a stunning upset, one last opportunity to take down one of the Big Ten’s elite teams.

But as coach Greg Schiano has said multiple times this season, the Scarlet Knights just aren’t there yet. They’re not yet a team that can take advantage of all of its opportunities or avoid costly, self-inflicted wounds.

Saturday provided another example.

Two fourth-quarter turnovers helped No. 12 Penn State pull away for a 27-6 victory over Rutgers at Beaver Stadium, giving the Scarlet Knights their third consecutive loss.

"Just not quite ready to close those kinds of games out," Schiano said. "We will be. But it wasn’t today. It’s been a heck of a three-game stretch. Three of the top-five defenses in America. That’s what we cherish. We want to play that level of football. By doing that, we’re getting better. Iron will sharpen iron but it hurts while you have to do it."

Rutgers’ defense, as it has so many times this season, gave the Scarlet Knights a chance.

The offense, though, couldn’t capitalize on key chances against one of the nation’s top-ranked defenses.

Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt finished 10-of-16 for 130 yards with one interception, which came in the fourth quarter and led to Penn State's final touchdown.

Wimsatt had more rushes than pass attempts, finishing with 31 yards on 17 carries.

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Liam Clifford (2) is tackled by Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Robert Longerbeam (7) during the first half at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Scarlet Knights finished with 229 total yards of offense.

Three reasons Rutgers lost to Penn State

Gavin Wimsatt’s third-quarter fumble

Rutgers had a good drive going midway through the third quarter, trailing by just seven points. Wimsatt hit Isaiah Washington for an 11-yard pass on third-and-10 from the Scarlet Knights 25, then again for an eight-yard gain on second-and-5 from the Rutgers 41.

But on second-and-6 at the Penn State 47, defensive end Chop Robinson delivered a hard hit to Wimsatt for a sack and forced the ball loose. Penn State recovered at the Rutgers 42.

The Nittany Lions needed four plays to get into the end zone, with Kaytron Allen capping the drive with a three-yard touchdown run that put Penn State up 20-6.

It was the type of turnover Rutgers has suffered several times this season – though they were pick sixes against Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio State.

The Scarlet Knights have to play a completely clean football game to beat elite teams, but so far haven’t been able to do that.

Costly penalties

Rutgers marched down the field on its first possession. Wimsatt had a 22-yard run on third-and-10 from the Rutgers 37, he hit JaQuae Jackson for a 16-yard pass and had an 11-yard run on third-and-6 to get to the Penn State 8.

The Scarlet Knights were on the cusp of a touchdown.

On second-and-goal from the 7, Wimsatt kept the ball and ran up the middle for a six-yard gain. But right tackle Reggie Sutton got called for holding, turning a third-and-goal from the 1 into a second-and-goal from the 17.

"Penalties in the red zone are a killer," Wimsatt said. "Especially when you're playing a top-five defense. Can't have those."

After an incomplete pass, Rutgers had to settle for a 35-yard field goal by Jai Patel.

The Scarlet Knights faced a similar fate in the second quarter. They had first-and-goal from the 7, but a holding call on center Gus Zilinskas made it first-and-goal from the 17.

Rutgers again couldn’t get into the end zone and again had to settle for a 28-yard field goal by Patel.

In a game like this, the Scarlet Knights needed touchdowns. Not field goals.

Not getting those points proved to be costly.

"Really the game in a nutshell is three turnovers and missed red-zone opportunities," Schiano said. "If you get there, you’ve to score. It’s hard to win by threes."

It was the second consecutive game where penalties hurt Rutgers' chances.

"All season we had been really good with penalties, I was very pleased," Schiano said. "The Iowa issue was noise-related procedure penalties. Today, there were critical holding calls in the red zone. We had our opportunities and we created those opportunities, they weren’t given to us. Some of the credit has to be given to Penn State, though. The reason people hold is they’re getting beat. What we teach is at that point you’ve got to push them, not hold them. But it’s easy to say, hard to do."

Rutgers couldn’t run the ball enough

The Scarlet Knights’ offensive identity to is to run the football. The entire offense is based off of that.

When Rutgers can’t run with effectiveness, it struggles. That was true in its previous game against Iowa, and it was true against Penn State, which has one of the best run defenses in the country − it entered the day allowing just 77.2 yards on the ground per game.

The Scarlet Knights finished with 99 yards on the ground Saturday. Running back Kyle Monangai was held to just 39 yards on 16 carries.

"Passing and running, they complement each other," Wimsatt said. "Definitely takes away a little bit. Our job is just to execute, no matter what the call is, pass or run."

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football vs. Penn State: 3 reasons Scarlet Knights lost