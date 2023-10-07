Three reasons Rutgers football lost to Wisconsin to fall to 4-2

MADISON, Wisc. – Not enough offense and a backbreaking, momentum-shifting pick six.

That was the story of the game for Rutgers football.

The Scarlet Knights came to Camp Randall Stadium Saturday hunting for a fifth victory against a Wisconsin team that hasn’t looked as dominant as many expected coming into the season, but they ultimately suffered a 24-13 loss to the Badgers.

The Scarlet Knights scored their second touchdown of the game with four minutes left in the game, but by that point it was too little, too late.

"The thing that stands out to me is there's no such thing as missed opportunities at this level of football," Schiano said. "Someone's always going to take them, and Wisconsin took them. We did not take enough of them. That starts and ends with me. I'm the head coach."

Rutgers had a scary moment late in the third quarter when quarterback Gavin Wimsatt scrambled on fourth-and-1 from the Badgers 38 and took a hard hit from behind. Wimsatt’s head bounced hard off the turf. He was down on the sideline for a few minutes while trainers and coach Greg Schiano tended to him.

Wimsatt got up and was taken to the injury tent. He eventually rejoined the rest of the offense on the sideline and was wearing his helmet. He later reentered the game in the fourth quarter.

"I feel good," Wimsatt said after the game. "I got checked out. I'm fine."

So the Scarlet Knights avoided a difficult situation – but the afternoon was still a disappointing one overall.

Here are three reasons Rutgers lost:

Wisconsin’s pick six

Rutgers finally put together a good drive. On second-and-10 from the Scarlet Knights 49, Wimsatt threw to JaQuae Jackson, who made a tough catch for a 26-yard gain. Wimsatt then scrambled 17 yards on the following play to get to the eight-yard line.

The Scarlet Knights looked poised to, at the very least, slice its deficit to seven points going into halftime. A touchdown would’ve made it a three-point game and completely changed the game.

But after Kyle Monangai ran for two yards, Wimsatt threw a pass to the right intended for Christian Dremel that Wisconsin cornerback Ricardo Hallman picked off and ran back 95 yards for a touchdown.

The Badgers, who were coming off a bye week, went into halftime up 17-0.

"The corner just made a great play," Wimsatt said. "The ball is the program. I can’t do that, especially in that situation, us in the red zone. Credit to the corner. I just can’t do that, the ball is the program."

Wimsatt has been better at protecting the football – he had only thrown one interception the previous five games, a pick six against Michigan – but this pick was extremely costly.

The Badgers have a ball-hawking defense −they entered the day with seven interceptions in their previous four games.

Their latest was a big one.

"It was a big turning point in the game," Wimsatt said.

A lack of offense

Rutgers struggled to move the ball with any consistency and it couldn’t get its running game going against Wisconsin’s defense, which had been giving up 118.5 yards on the ground per game entering Saturday.

Wimsatt finished the game 16-of-35 for 181 yards with one touchdown, an 11-yard throw to Ian Strong in the fourth quarter.

"They're a big, physical defense," Wimsatt said. "They played great. There's probably some things we can watch on film and see that we can fix. That's a task for tomorrow."

Rutgers finished with just 275 total yards of offense. It had only 64 rushing yards, 43 of which came from Wimsatt. Monangai had 16 yards on eight carries.

"We kind of bit ourselves a lot of times," Monangai said. "False start on one drive, a holding call I think there was and not too many positive run plays, (we were) getting in third-and-long situations."

The Scarlet Knights went three-and-out on four of its first five drives. They didn’t pick up their second first down of the game until late in the second quarter on the drive that ultimately ended with Hallman’s pick six.

"I don't think offensively anything was very smooth today," Schiano said. "Give Wisconsin credit. They made it that way. They had a bye week. They looked fresh and did a couple things differently but not much. It wasn't like they made wholesale changes during their bye week. It wasn't just Gavin, it was everybody. We as a staff and we as a team just didn't execute with the level deep detail that's necessary to win these types of games."

Wisconsin ran the ball effectively

Rutgers' defense was, overall, really good. That's been a constant this season.

But Wisconsin managed to run the ball pretty effectively despite losing starting running back Chez Mellusi to a season-ending leg injury in their previous game.

Braelon Allen, a 6-foot-2, 245-poound bowling ball, ran for 101 yards on 21 carries with one touchdown, while Jackson Acker had 65 yards on 13 carries. Quarterback Tanner Mordecai added 50 rushing yards.

"I feel like we prepared well," defensive end Aaron Lewis said. "Preparation is key for us. We took advantage of that during the week. I think it was us. Obviously they have great players over there at Wisconsin, but I feel like we had wounds on our side of the ball. We got to fix that."

Rutgers was allowing 98.6 rushing yards per game in its first five contests but Wisconsin found some success.

"Wisconsin does something in their run game that we haven’t seen a lot of this year," Schiano said. "We had to really cram it into a week. I thought we did a decent job, but if we had two weeks to get ready for that, it’d be better. But we didn’t. That’s life."

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football: Three reasons for loss to Wisconsin