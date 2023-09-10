Three reasons Rutgers football blew out Temple: Defense, Kyle Monangai lead the way

PISCATAWAY – There was no doubt this time around.

Rutgers football barely escaped Lincoln Financial Field last season with a narrow, two-point victory over Temple, a game that coach Greg Schiano said earlier this week his team probably should’ve lost.

Not this year.

The Scarlet Knights scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter while their defense turned in another strong showing in a 36-7 win over the Owls before a crowd of 45,317 at SHI Stadium Saturday night.

Rutgers improved to 2-0 with the victory.

Quarterback Gavin Wimsatt finished 10-of-21 passing for 198 yards with one touchdown, a 33-yard pass to Ja’shon Benjamin in the first quarter. Wimsatt ran for 24 yards on eight carries, including a 17-yard gain on third-and-3 from the 50 to set up his TD throw to Benjamin.

Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai ran for a career-high 165 yards on 28 carries (5.9 yards per carry) to power the ground attack. It was part of a 254-yard rushing performance for Rutgers.

Here are three reasons Rutgers beat Temple:

Defense stands tall most of the night

Rutgers’ defense continued its strong start to the season with a solid showing against Temple, and perhaps no sequence reflected than the one that took place midway through the third quarter.

Temple had its best drive of the game going and got to the Rutgers 25 when E.J. Warner delivered a 21-yard pass to the right sideline for Zae Baines.

On third-and-goal from the 2, Rutgers safety Flip Dixon took Quincy Patterson, who took the direct snap, down for a one-yard loss.

The Owls went for it on fourth down, but Dixon again came through, breaking up a pass in the end zone for a turnover on downs.

It was two of several big defensive plays the Scarlet Knights made. Safety Desmond Igbinosun sacked Warner for a loss of 15 yards when Temple had second-and-22 from the Rutgers 33 late in the second quarter, killing the drive.

Then on the first play of a Temple drive in the fourth quarter, Shaquan Loyal, who had a pick six against Temple last season, intercepted a Warner pass at the Temple 47 and returned it to the 10, helping set up a field goal by Jai Patel to essentially put the game away.

The defense did allow a touchdown in the fourth quarter – Warner hit Dante Wright for a nine-yard score that cut Temple’s deficit to six points – but it was a rare moment of vulnerability.

Temple finished with just 63 rushing yards and 277 total yards of offense.

The Scarlet Knights’ offense has shown progress, but Joe Harasymiak’s unit is what’s going to keep them in games.

Big rushing performance from Kyle Monangai

Monangai’s most important yards came in early in the fourth quarter after Temple’s touchdown.

Rutgers put together a 75-yard scoring drive with Monangai rushing for 57 of them. The Don Bosco product capped the drive with a one-yard touchdown run that put Rutgers up 19-7 (the Scarlet Knights went for two points but couldn’t convert).

The Scarlet Knights’ offense made some big plays, but it was Monangai who powered Rutgers when it needed it most.

Big kicks from Jai Patel

The second-year kicker nailed field goals of 51, 43 yards and 23 in the first half to help give Rutgers a 13-0 lead at halftime.

The 43-yard kick came after Wimsatt delivered a beautiful deep pass to JaQuae Jackson on second-and-20 from the Rutgers 9 for a 61-yard gain. Rutgers couldn’t fully capitalize on it with a touchdown, but Patel got the Scarlet Knights three points.

Patel earned the starting job in training camp over Jude McAtamney, and the South Brunswick product delivered Saturday night.

