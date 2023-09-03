Three reasons Rutgers football beat Northwestern: Efficient offense, stifling defense, clean game

PISCATAWAY – Rutgers football quarterback Gavin Wimsatt released the pass toward the back left corner of the end zone, where a pair of Northwestern defenders were converging on true freshman wide receiver Ian Strong.

Strong, who routinely impressed during training camp, leaped, caught the football, and somehow managed to just get his left foot down inbounds for a reception that showed both his height and athleticism.

The officials initially ruled it an incomplete pass, but overturned the call after a review. Rutgers had its first touchdown of the game – and off the season – was on its way.

Rutgers' offense showed encouraging signs and its defense was stifling as the Scarlet Knights romped to a 24-7 victory over Northwestern in front of a crowd of 53,026 at SHI Stadium.

The win gives Rutgers' season an immediate boost − not to mention an immediate win over a Big Ten opponent in the Wildcats, who had a tumultuous preseason with the hazing scandal that enveloped the program.

Gavin Wimsatt was solid in his first game as QB1, going 17-of-29 for 163 yards with one touchdown. He also rushed for 33 yards on nine carries, including a six-yard touchdown run.

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Its offense actually… moved the ball

Rutgers wasn’t necessarily flashy, it wasn’t overpowering.

But it didn’t need to be.

In Kirk Ciarrocca’s first game back as offensive coordinator, the Scarlet Knights were balanced (44 rushes, 29 pass attempts) and dominated the time of possession (37:40 to 22:01). It was a far cry from the struggles Rutgers endured last season when it struggled to stay on the field.

Northwestern’s defense is relatively inexperienced – it returned just one player on the defensive line who made at least six starts last season – but this still was an encouraging sign for Rutgers. Its offensive line – the starters were left tackle Hollin Pierce, left guard Curtis Dunlap, center Gus Zilinskas, right guard Kobe Asamoah and right tackle Tyler Needham – showed signs of progress and created holes for the running backs.

Rutgers converted two fourth-down conversions on its opening drive – an eight-yard run by Kyle Monangai, who had a 15-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, on fourth-and-1 from the Rutgers 48 and then a 17-yard pass from Wimsatt to Christian Dremel from the Northwestern 39 to help set up Strong’s touchdown catch.

The Scarlet Knights offense finished with 285 yards of total offense. And most importantly, they didn't commit a turnover.

The defense lived up to preseason hype

So much of the talk during spring practices, and then into training camp, was how good the defense could be under second-year coordinator Joe Harasymiak.

The defense was Rutgers’ strength last season. The players were confident the unit would be even better this season.

It was only one game, but the Scarlet Knights backed up that talk on Sunday. They mostly overpowered Northwestern’s offense, completely bottling up the Wildcats’ running game.

Rutgers also had two interceptions – one by Max Melton, another by Robert Longerbeam.

Longerbeam’s came early in the fourth quarter when Northwestern actually had a decent drive going. The Wildcats had first-and-10 at their own 41 but Ben Bryant threw right to Longerbeam, who made the pick at the Rutgers 42.

The Scarlet Knights also registered four sacks (two by Rene Konga and one each by Tyreem Powell and Mohamed Toure).

Northwestern, which only had 12 rushing yards, didn't score until there were 19 seconds left. Rutgers punt returner Rashad Rochelle muffed a punt on the drive and the Wildcats recovered to set up the eventual touchdown.

MORE Who will lead Rutgers on offense and defense? Predicting top performers for 2023 season

Rutgers played a clean game

The Scarlet Knights only committed two penalties (they took a delay-of-game penalty midway through the fourth quarter and Longerbeam drew a pass-interference in the final minute), they didn’t commit any real costly mistakes, they didn’t shoot themselves in the foot.

And perhaps most importantly, it didn’t turn the ball over.

All of that made a difference.

Rutgers is still not at the point where it can overcome those types of things easily. It has to play clean football to give itself its best chance to win.

It did that Sunday.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football vs. Northwestern: 3 reasons Scarlet Knights won