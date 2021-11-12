Three reasons Purdue could give Ohio State issues on Saturday

We are just a couple of days away from another game on Ohio State football’s journey to make it to yet another Big Ten Championship game and potential College Football Playoff, but a team that has already slain a couple of top-five opponents stands in the way. The Purdue Boilermakers have already taken down Iowa and Michigan State, respectively ranked No. 2 and No. 3 at the time, and they now set their eyes on toppling another one.

The Buckeyes host Purdue at home in the ‘Shoe and the Boilermakers aren’t often called the Spoilermakers without reason. Even aside from this season, Purdue has a history of spring upsets and has even been a thorn in the side of OSU during the last ten meetings, winning four of those including the 40-29 2018 debacle that still triggers Ohio State fans.

If anything, the team Jeff Brohm has this year might have more pieces to shock the world yet again than it has in recent memory, including that 2018 team. So, OSU had better be a more focused, engaged, and intentional bunch on Saturday afternoon.

Here are three reasons Purdue could cause some fits for Ohio State this weekend,

Have you seen the wins this year?

A Top 5 team's nightmare 👀🚂 No team has more wins against Top 5 teams while unranked than @BoilerFootball 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2DwJ88Gdng — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 7, 2021

Actually, it’s not this year, but historically speaking, Purdue has been a program that has a knack for knocking off some of the best teams in the country. However, football is a year-to-year thing so we’ll stick with that.

Already on the season, the Boilermakers have knocked Iowa (ranked No. 2 at the time), and Michigan State (No. 3 in the CFP Rankings) from the ranks of the unbeaten. And while we’ve seen the Hawkeyes regress since the start of the season, at the time, they were playing as a confident bunch.

The Boilermakers have the confidence in knowing that they’ve already taken care of business against two other top-five teams, and will come into the ‘Shoe expecting to do the same.

The passing game

Tulsa now up to 338 passing yards in today's game. Ohio State's pass defense: Still a problem. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) September 18, 2021

In case you haven’t been paying attention, the Purdue offense can sling the ball around the yard. The running game has been far from spectacular, but teams have had a hard time slowing down the passing attack of Aiden O’Connel and some solid receivers, most notably David Bell on the outside.

If there’s been a trouble spot for the OSU defense, even with the improvement we’ve seen after the first few weeks, it’s been through the air. With Purdue averaging over 332 yards through the air, and the Buckeyes surrendering over 247 passing yards per contest, it feels like a pretty big area of concern.

And it probably will be.

Ohio State's troubles in the red zone the last couple of weeks

The #BigNoonKickoff crew takes a look at Ohio State's red zone struggles and what they can do differently this week 📝 pic.twitter.com/xITxo1YBR1 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 6, 2021

We thought the bugaboo of Ohio State’s red zone offense we saw against Oregon in Week 2 had been corrected. The Buckeyes began to score almost at will and finish off drives better than almost anyone in college football. Then Penn State happened. We thought maybe it was an anomaly. Then the Buckeyes struggled against Nebraska in the red zone last weekend.

All of a sudden, OSU is having a hard time punching the ball in because of an inability — and sometimes unwillingness — to run the ball once it gets inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.

Settling for field goals instead of six points in drives that have potential is often how upsets are orchestrated. If Ohio State has the same issue against Purdue, we might be looking at another nip and tuck affair like what we saw vs. Oregon, Penn State, and Nebraska. From there, Purdue could land the knock-out punch.

