Three reasons England can win the Women's World Cup... and three reasons they might not

England are feeling confident after their victory over Norway - FIFA

England will take on defending champions the United States in the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup on Tuesday.

The US knocked out hosts France in Paris on Friday night thanks to a Megan Rapinoe brace, with Wendie Renard pulling one back for France late on.

Phil Neville's side drew 2-2 with the US when they met in the SheBelieves Cup in March.

But what are the chances of England pulling off an upset and beating the US to claim a place in the final... and then lifting the trophy?

Three reasons England can win the World Cup

They believe it is their destiny to do so

This is no overnight success story. When England lost to Japan in the semi-finals of the World Cup four years ago, they sat in the dressing room and talked about using the pain and disappointment to motivate them. Former manager Mark Sampson handled that situation perfectly and immediately challenged them to win the European Championships in 2017.

When England fell short, again losing in the semi-final, this time to Holland, the same message was grabbed by the players. Within a few hours, attention had turned to this World Cup

They have spent the last two years believing they are good enough to win the biggest prize. They have beaten all the world’s best sides at some point since 2015 and nobody in the camp is the least bit surprised they have excelled in France. They are convinced this is their time.

They have got Lucy Bronze

She may well be England’s best-ever female player. The performance against Norway took her to another level. She is physically stronger and faster than any other female player and technically as good as anyone. She probably is the best in the world right now.

It is hard to remember a right-back who is able to mould a game to her will, but somehow Bronze manages to do so with remarkable regularity. She has had little dips in form, but her confidence is such, after two years playing for the most dominant team in world sport, Lyon, that she knows she is better than her opponent.

The 27 year-old could also be the first right-back in the world to be given licence to roam. That is to the credit of the England coaching staff, who recognise she is so devastating, partly because she does not stick to a traditional full-back slot.

Lucy Bronze ensures there's no way through for Norway's Karina Saevik Credit: getty images

There is more to come from certain players.

Although the four most reliable members of the side - Bronze, captain Steph Houghton, striker Ellen White and midfielder Jill Scott - have all shone, some of their most talented attacking and creative players have only shown what they are capable of in flashes.

If the likes of Toni Duggan, Fran Kirby, Keira Walsh and Nikita Parris also find their best form, England could be unstoppable. Even if two of these quartet play to their full potential in the semi-final against the USA, Neville’s side will find another level at this World Cup.

Three reasons why they might not

They are England

We are scarred by many valiant failures and near misses, it is difficult not to be a little wary of history repeating itself. The women’s team have lost two semi-finals in the last four years and the men have only reached two semi-finals since 1966.

England were already a semi-final team before Neville took over and the last step is always the hardest to take. In many ways, reaching the final four merely ticks the acceptable box for this tournament. Exceeding expectations is the real challenge.

The USA are daunting opponents

The Americans have already crushed the hopes of the host nation, France. They are like a team of Terminators; big, strong, ruthless and utterly relentless in their pursuit of a fourth World Cup.

In Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan they have two prolific goalscorers, with legend Carli Lloyd on the bench. Their midfield is brutally strong, athletic and difficult to overcome, while the defence is battle-hardened, quick, good on ground and air and cynical when it needs to be.

The USA are not afraid to use every dirty, underhand trick in the book to beat their opponents and are just as convinced as England that this is their World Cup to win.

Megan Rapinoe celebrates scoring against France Credit: reuters

The defence is still making mistakes

In every game, with the exception of Argentina, the England defence has gifted chances to the opposition which have either not been taken or goalkeeper Karen Bardsley has come to the rescue.

If England continue to make so many errors at the back, the best teams will surely punish them. At the Euros, England looked on course to win the tournament, until they went behind for the first time in the competition and had to chase the game.

Neville’s side need to be wary of making the same mistake if it happens against the USA and they cannot keep relying on captain Houghton to get them out of trouble.