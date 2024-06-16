Three reasons to believe in Luciano Spalletti’s Azzurri side in Euro 2024

The Azzurri kick off their Euro 2024 campaign on track as they sealed a 2-1 victory over Albania, keeping the pressure on Spain as they steam-rolled past Croatia in a 3-0 victory within the opening fixtures of Group B.

Despite several key players having been deemed unavailable for the month-long tournament due to injuries, as well as the Italian national team lacking the quality and experience that was present in their Euro 2020, in which they were crowned champions under the helm of coach Roberto Mancini, La Gazzetta della Sport highlights three reasons to have faith in former Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti’s side in the Azzurri’s as they seek to defend their European title.

The Reaction

The fashion in which the opening match against Albania commenced was a complete nightmare for the Azzurri, as Inter full-back Federico Dimarco made a careless throw-in whilst attempting to find shot-stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma, permitting Nedim Bajrami to intercept the pass with such ease and to find the back of the net within the opening 23 minutes of the fixture.

However, Spalletti’s men displayed mental strength and resilience as they kept their composure and moved the ball within the attacking zone in an energetic and aggressive matter as they heavily seeked an equalizer in order to shift momentum in their favour.

Ultimately, maintaining their focus after a horrific start to the match paid off as the Azzurri seized the lead within the span of 15 minutes as central defender Alessandro Bastoni buried a commanding header in courtesy of a superb delivery from Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellergini, as well as Nerazzurri central-playmaker Nicolo Barella firing a venomous volley with immaculate accuracy from long distance to stun Albania and provide his side with a one-goal lead four minutes to the 20th minute mark.

Although Albania are certainly sub-par compared to the likes of the remaining Group B members Spain and Croatia, a quick comeback to seal all three points will certainly enable the Azzurri to move forward with a great deal confidence as it portrays immense character and desire.

The Harmony

Within such a short amount of time after taking the vacant role as the Azzurri coach, Luciano Spalletti managed to instill numerous components of his philosophy within the squad, allowing his men to play in a harmonious matter in-possession, as they were comfortable building out of the back and moved the ball swiftly with a great deal of fluidity and creativity.

Within the first half, the Italian national team were a menace moving forward as Pellegrini and Barella injected innovation and liveliness in the final third with their splendid passes in between the channels and distributions out-wide.

In addition, the conversion to a three-back when pushing forward as Napoli skipper Giovanni Di Lorenzo often tucked in as the right central defender allowed Juventus attacker Federico Chiesa to roam with freedom out-wide with acres of space, causing havoc with his blistering pace and strong technical ability.

Furthermore, the link-up play with Atalanta marksman Gianluca Scamacca was top notch as each of his touches were sharp and his movements created space for the central midfielders and wingers as he constantly drew defenders away in order to disrupt Albania’s defensive shape.

Whilst the Azzurri were far less ruthless going forward in the second half, Spalletti’s side were comfortable on the ball and cruised past Albania for the most part as they established their dominance whilst maintaining possession and taking very few risks going forward for a third goal.

The Quality of Key Individuals

Whilst plenty would argue that Italy lack star-power compared to some of the favourites to win the competition, individual brilliance was certainly depicted within the Azzurri’s display against Albania as several key players rose to the occasion and put their quality under full-display.

Nicolo Barella emerged as a key player for the Italian national team as he dominated within the central park attaining a 97% pass accuracy, perfectly distributing six long-balls out of six attempted, and scoring a remarkable goal to help catapult Italy into the lead against Albania.

Also, the Nerazzurri midfielder defensive work-rate was splendid as he constantly pressed high when off-the-ball, winning three out five ground duels and accumulating two tackles and one interception.

Fellow Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni was an immense pillar in defence as he fit seamlessly in the back-four whilst being deployed as right central defender as he amassed two clearances, one blocked shot, one tackle and having won three out of four aerial duels. In addition, the 25-year-old demonstrated his significance as leader within the squad, commanding the back-line when moving forward and having to track back. Furthermore, Bastoni enabled the Italian national team to reset the attack from behind with comfort demonstrated his capability to launch the play forward, attaining a 96% passing accuracy and successfully dispatching five out of eight long-balls attempted.

Julian Faustini Ι GIFN