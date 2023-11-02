Three reasons Arkansas football can pick up a historic win over Florida

It will have been two long weeks since Arkansas football has played a game when the Hogs take the field against Florida on Saturday morning.

Following an embarrassing 7-3 loss to Mississippi State at home, changes had to be made entering the BYE week. The Hogs are in the midst of a six-game losing streak and on the verge of not being bowl eligible for the first time under Sam Pittman.

As a result, Kenny Guiton takes over calling plays for the Arkansas offense after the firing of offensive coordinator Dan Enos. While it may not be the change needed to turn this season – and program – around, it could potentially offer a much-needed spark.

The Razorbacks will hopefully be playing with a different energy on the offensive side of the ball and should play with nothing to lose. Will that be enough, though?

Let’s take a closer look at three reasons the Hogs can finally win in “The Swamp” and three reasons they will suffer a seventh-straight defeat.

Florida wins: History of Hogs in 'The Swamp'

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

History has not been kind to the Hogs when facing the Gators. Saturday is the 13th meeting all-time between the two programs, and Florida leads the series 10-2.

Arkansas has never beaten Florida in Gainesville. One of two Razorback victories in this series happened in Houston (1982 Bluebonnet Bowl) and the other came in Fayetteville during the 2016 season. Given everything that has happened so far, it’s tough to see this Arkansas team being the one that ends the losing streak.

Florida wins: Offense keeps rolling

(Photo by Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun)

Despite getting blown out by Georgia last week, the Florida offense has been consistently better than they were last year. With Graham Mertz under center, the Gators are 36th nationally in passing offense – up from 77th in 2022 – and throwing for over 270 yards per game.

Overall, Florida ranks 52nd in the FBS in total offense this season, averaging 411.4 yards per game, and score 28 points on average. The Arkansas defense will have their hands full to say the least.

Florida wins: Revenge week?

(Photo by Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports)

Florida looked to be trending in the right direction entering last week’s rivalry matchup with Georgia. Unfortunately, the Bulldogs made quick and easy work of the Gators – cruising to a 43-20 win.

With the pressure being on Billy Napier to perform and get Florida back to a respectable bowl game, expect Arkansas to be in for a fight. After getting embarrassed by their rivals last week, the Gators could be looking for revenge.

Arkansas wins: Offense does 180 under Guiton

(Photo courtesy of Arkansas Athletics)

As mentioned earlier, Kenny Guiton will be taking the reins of the offense for these final four games. Arkansas’ offense ranked dead last in the SEC and 120th nationally in total yards per game, so it won’t take much for Guiton to do much better.

There are still a lot of bigger issues that a mid-season coordinator change won’t fix, like the lack of talent on the offensive line. However, five of their six losses have come by just one possession, so maybe a change in leadership could be exactly what they need to get over the hump.

Arkansas wins: Rested and refocused

(Photo by Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

While Florida was getting blown out by a dominant Georgia team last week, the Hogs were at home on a BYE week. That extra week off came at a perfect time, not only because of the coordinator change, but because they needed to rest up and get some guys healthy.

The Hogs will likely get a few guys back from injury, the most notable potentially being Rocket Sanders. Arkansas being the healthier and more rested team could play a factor in this game if it’s close in the end.

Arkansas wins: Do or die for Pittman

(Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Nobody knows for sure if Sam Pittman will be the head coach at Arkansas next season. Until we see how these final four games play out, it’s hard to say whether or not his job is secure for one more year.

There is really only one thing that Pittman can do over these final four games to get some job security and, at least on paper, it’s simple: win. Winning these games and getting Arkansas into a bowl game will likely guarantee that Pittman is back for another season. On the field, it’s going to be a lot more difficult. We’ll see just how difficult, starting with Saturday’s game at Florida.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire