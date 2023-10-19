Three reasons Arkansas will end their five-gaming losing streak this weekend against Mississippi State

It’s been four long weeks since the Arkansas football team played a game in Fayetteville, but that changes on Saturday when Mississippi State rolls into town.

Neither team is exactly riding a hot streak entering this week. Arkansas is riding a well-documented five-game loss and is winless in SEC play, thanks to a brutal early conference schedule. Mississippi State is in a similar situation, also winless to start SEC play.

The Bulldogs were able to pick up a win over Western Michigan, 41-28, right before their BYE week last week, so they have more momentum entering Saturday than the Hogs.

Despite losing a thriller to Alabama last week, Arkansas looked to have built up some confidence late in the second half of that game on both sides of the ball. Both sides of the ball played well and that level of execution should translate to success against a struggling Bulldog defense.

This is a “must win” game for Sam Pittman’s Hogs, as they have to be nearly perfect for the rest of the season if they hope to make a bowl game.

Let’s take a look at three reasons both the Hogs and Dogs can win Saturday’s “battle of the beaten.”

Mississippi State wins: Defense plays better

(Photo by Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports)

Zach Arnett took over as Mississippi State’s head coach last offseason following the untimely passing of Mike Leach in December, and it hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for the former defensive coordinator

Arnett’s defensive background led many to assume that Mississippi State’s defense would automatically be better than last season, but that hasn’t been the case. Injuries on the defensive line and inexperience in the secondary have led to the Bulldogs allowing nearly 400 yards per game, which is about 50 yards per game more than they were giving up last season.

Last week was a BYE week for the Bulldogs, so they’ve had two weeks to get rested and regroup. Given Arkansas’ struggles offensively this season, there’s a chance that the Mississippi State defense could play a lot better than they have in previous weeks.

Mississippi State wins: Arkansas penalties and mistakes

(Photo by John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

One area that Arkansas has struggled in through the first half of the season has been penalties and just mistakes in general.

Last week against Alabama, a key reason for Arkansas’ late comeback was the fact that the Tide kept making mistakes and getting flagged. The Hogs were only flagged twice for 13 yards compared to the Tide’s five penalties for 45 yards.

Before last week, Arkansas was flagged 10 or more times in three out of their last four games. If the Hogs aren’t disciplined and get penalized at a high clip, like earlier this season, it could be very costly.

Mississippi State wins: No rest for the Razorbacks

(Photo by John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

Arkansas has had one of the toughest stretches of any team in college football this season. They started the SEC portion of their schedule with four straight games away from Fayetteville, with three of those being true road games against ranked opponents – No. 12 LSU, No. 16 Ole Miss and No. 11 Alabama.

Last week, Arkansas played a very physical game against the 11th-ranked Crimson Tide, while Mississippi State was on a BYE week. The Bulldogs are still battling injuries, but will be rested and refreshed when they come to Fayetteville on Saturday. That could be something important to watch for this weekend.

Arkansas wins: No Will Rogers or Jo'Quavious Marks?

(Photo by Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News)

As previously mentioned, the Bulldogs are pretty beaten up when it comes to injuries. Entering this week, there are no two bigger question marks for Mississippi State than the playing status of senior quarterback Will Rogers and senior running back Jo’Quavious Marks.

Arkansas fans remember Rogers, as he threw for 406 yards and three touchdowns on the Razorback defense in last year’s 40-17 blowout win. Marks also had a pretty big day, with 132 yards of total offense and a rushing touchdown.

Rogers is battling an injury to his non-throwing shoulder and Marks is battling what appears to be a knee injury. Arnett hasn’t provided any update on either player’s status entering Saturday, but if neither are able to play it’s a significant advantage for the Razorbacks.

Arkansas wins: Confident offense

(Photo by John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

The Arkansas offense looked awful for 31:22 of last week’s Alabama game, but really came to life late in the second half.

Some of that was due to the Crimson Tide making mistakes, but the Hogs still had to take advantage and, to their credit, did so in a big way. They were able to mount a furious comeback after trailing 24-6, and had a chance to tie or take the lead late in the fourth quarter.

During that late-game comeback, the offense looked the best it had since the LSU game, and they appeared to have gained some much-needed confidence. With a below-average Bulldog defense coming to town this week, it’s the perfect opportunity for the Razorback offense to put together a very successful day.

Arkansas wins: Turnovers and mistakes

(Photo by Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports)

Despite both teams having very rough starts to the season, they’re not giving the ball away at a very high rate.

Both Arkansas and Mississippi State sit tied at 35th in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) for fewest turnovers lost with seven on the year. The Hogs have lost one fumble and thrown six interceptions, while the Bulldogs have lost three fumbles and thrown four interceptions.

On the flip side, Arkansas has forced turnovers at a higher clip than Mississippi State. The Hogs rank 33rd in the FBS with 11, while the Bulldogs rank 78th in FBS with eight.

Given those stats, Arkansas has the slight edge in the turnover department, as the Hog defense should have no trouble forcing Mississippi State into making mistakes. That’s especially true if Will Rogers isn’t able to play and Mike Wright is the Bulldogs’ quarterback.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire