Three reasons for Arkansas and Auburn winning Saturday’s pivotal game

Arkansas and Auburn each enter Saturday riding a wave of momentum following lackluster starts to their seasons.

The Razorbacks are coming off a historic win over Florida last week, ending their six-game losing streak on the year. The Tigers are riding a two-game winning streak over SEC opponents and have looked much improved of late.

This week’s game has major bowl implications for both programs. Arkansas (3-6, 1-5 SEC) cannot afford to lose a single game over these last three in order to become bowl eligible. Auburn (5-4, 2-4 SEC) only needs one more win to secure a bowl berth, and a loss this weekend makes their margin for error very slim.

This series has provided fans with some entertaining games and incredible moments over the years, sometimes for all of the wrong reasons. With these two teams being so closely matched on paper, this game has the potential for drama and adding more of those moments to the series history.

Neither Hugh Freeze or Sam Pittman’s clubs have a clear advantage entering Saturday, but there are clear paths to victory for both. Let’s take a closer look at three reasons Arkansas will win and three reasons Auburn will win on Saturday.

Why Auburn wins: Hugh Freeze and 2022

You don’t have to go back very far to find Hugh Freeze’s last trip to Fayetteville as an opposing head coach. Last year, Freeze’s Liberty team came into Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium and dominated most of the game en route to a huge upset victory.

That game was easily the most embarrassing loss of Pittman’s tenure so far, and should provide Arkansas with motivation. However, Freeze has much better players than last season and will undoubtedly have a similar game plan to slow down the Hogs.

Why Auburn wins: Defense

While Auburn’s offense has struggled for most of their first year with Hugh Freeze, the defense has been stingy when it comes to giving up points. The Tigers’ scoring defense ranks 38th in the country, allowing just 21.7 points per game.

Overall, their defense isn’t too shabby, ranking 51st in the country and allowing 357 yards per game. Arkansas’ new offense under Kenny Guiton will have their work cut out for them.

Why Auburn wins: Swamp hangover?

It’s no secret just how big Arkansas’ win over Florida last week was. Not only do their bowl hopes stay alive for one more week, they made history. Becoming the first team to win in Gainesville in program history is no easy feat, and how the game played out obviously took a lot out of the players and coaches.

That win could easily be a shot in the arm for the Hogs to finish out the season on a roll and into a bowl. However, it could also set the stage for a major letdown on Saturday. If Arkansas is still hungover from last week’s big win, Auburn can make them pay.

Why Arkansas wins: Kenny Guiton's offense

We got our first look at Arkansas’ offense under interim offensive coordinator Kenny Guiton and the early returns were phenomenal. 39 points and 481 yards of total offense – including 226 yards on the ground – were proof that the change was needed.

Now, we’ll get a realistic look at Guiton’s offense. Auburn has film on the Arkansas offense to study and they’ve likely picked up on tendencies and weakness that Florida didn’t have the luxury of doing last week. As mentioned early, the Tigers have a very formidable defense. If Guiton’s offense continues to be as good as the advertisement we saw last weekend, the Hogs should once again be victorious on Saturday.

Why Arkansas wins: Auburn quarterback situation

The Auburn offense has thrived on the ground this season, but has been abysmal through the air. The Tigers rushing attack currently ranks 25th in the nation, averaging 190.9 yards per contest, while the passing attack ranks 117th in the country and dead last in the SEC with 164.6 yards per game.

A lot of that is due to the quarterback situation. Hugh Freeze has gone with a two quarterback system for stretches of this season – utilizing both Payton Thorne and Robbie Ashford. Those two both can extend plays with their legs, but neither have really been impressive throwing.

It looks as if Thorne – a Michigan State transfer – has a firm grasp of the starting job of late, but don’t be surprised if we see Ashford some too. If Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams – an Auburn alum – is able to force the Tigers to try and win by throwing the ball, you have to like the Razorbacks’ chances on Saturday.

Why Arkansas wins: Home field advantage

This season has been one of those rare years where there haven’t been that many home games in Fayetteville. Saturday will be just the fourth time the Hogs have played in front of their home crowd in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

While Arkansas still sits at 3-6 on the year, there seems to be a renewed sense of optimism among the fanbase. For that reason and the fact that it’s a rare home game, it’s not far fetched to believe there will be a pretty great environment. When Razorback Stadium is packed, it’s one of the best home field advantages in all of the SEC. If it’s packed on Saturday, that could actually play a factor in the outcome of the game.

