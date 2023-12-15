Three reasons Alabama's hire of ex-Michigan coach George Helow could be Nick Saban genius

Three reasons Alabama's hire of former Michigan linebackers coach George Helow, first reported by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, could be a stroke of Nick Saban genius:

1 - Michigan intel, of course

With Alabama facing the Wolverines Jan. 1 in a Rose Bowl clash in a College Football Playoff semifinal, it's an eye-opening move. Although Helow, 36, was not on the Wolverines' staff this season, there is little doubt he could provide Alabama with some valuable insight. He worked under current UM defensive coordinator Jesse Minter in 2022. Michigan's signaling from the sideline is sure to be far removed in the Rose Bowl from what it was when Helow coached in Ann Arbor. However, he would bring an intimate knowledge of some Wolverines personnel, particularly at linebacker, as well as a strong understanding of Minter's tendencies.

2 - Familiarity with the Saban system

As an Alabama defensive intern on the 2012 national championship team, he worked closely with former Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt, who took very well to Saban's defensive scheme, first as a defensive backs coach. Helow then followed Pruitt to Florida State as a graduate assistant in 2013, where Pruitt ran a defense as the Seminoles' DC that was very similar to Saban's. With that knowledge, Helow can integrate smoothly for on-field help coaching Alabama's linebackers in preparation for the playoff.

3 - Experience

Based on experience, Helow would be a strong fit to replace former Alabama linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler. Earlier this month Hutzler departed for the defensive coordinator position at Mississippi State, and it remains unclear whether Helow will ultimately fill Hutzler's particular role on the staff. Like Hutzler, Helow has experience coaching linebackers. As well, Helow has experience coaching special teams, which was another of Hutzler's duties at Alabama. Helow was the special teams coordinator at Maryland in 2020.

Reach Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: 3 reasons Alabama hire of ex-Michigan coach could be Nick Saban genius