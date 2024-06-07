Three Real Madrid stars who deserve better squad numbers – opinion

Between the end of the 2023-24 season and the start of the next season, several changes are expected to take place in the Real Madrid team. One of the players, Toni Kroos, has already announced his departure from the club, while Kylian Mbappe’s transfer to the White club has already been confirmed.

Some other arrivals and departures are also expected in the coming weeks and months, and this activity in the squad will also result in changes in the numbers that different players have in the squad.

Keeping in view their performances in the last season, there are some players who clearly deserve a better squad number for the next season. The most notable of these players are:

The Uruguayan currently wears the #15 shirt, which does not really reflect his role and status in the team. His performances in the last few seasons have made him an integral player in the team, and thus he deserves a more prominent number.

With Toni Kroos’ departure this summer, the #8 shirt will be vacant, and as the German himself pointed out during the UCL winning celebrations in Madrid, Valverde will be the one to inherit this number from the World Cup-winning midfielder.

2: Antonio Rudiger

The German defender was inarguably one of the most important players in the team last season, and was key to Real Madrid’s success as they won the La Liga and UCL double.

Furthermore, he has emerged as a leader in the dressing room, demonstrating strong camaraderie with his teammates and the ability to guide the team through moments of adversity.

However, since arriving at the club two years ago, he has donned the #22 shirt, which is no longer a true reflection of his importance in the team.

Nacho, who has not renewed his contract which expires at the end of this month, can depart the club to free up the #6 shirt, and the German would be the best-suited candidate to take up this number next season, even though he showed the desire to get the #2 shirt when he arrived at Real Madrid, which is currently owned by Dani Carvajal.

The Frenchman has already established himself as a starter in Carlo Ancelotti’s team, and was an integral player for the Italian coach, both in midfield and defence, during the last season. With the departure of Kroos and a reduced role for Modric, his influence in the team is going to increase even further next season.

Tchouameni currently wears the #18 shirt, and it is clear that he deserves a better number for the next campaign. However, giving him such a number would not be easy for the club as all the numbers are already occupied by other important players. For instance, Jude Bellingham wears #5, Modric wears #10, and Vinicius wears the #7 shirt.

He has previously publicly declared his desire to get the #8 shirt, but Valverde seems poised to get this number for now. Thus, he the Frenchman might have to play another season with the #18 shirt before he gets a better number, but it is clear that he deserves an upgrade in this regard.