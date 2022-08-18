Three Razorbacks included in ESPN’s top 100 College Football player list

Arkansas Football is projected to make a giant leap as a program this season. To do that, it will take an effort from everyone on the roster.

However, the more “impact” players a team has, the more success the team will enjoy.

Arkansas will have several key contributors on their depth chart this season, but three, in particular, have the playmaking ability to dictate a win or loss. Those athletes are quarterback KJ Jefferson, linebacker Bumper Pool, and safety Jalen Catalon.

Those three players are so important to Arkansas’ roster, that they are viewed as three of College Football’s top players according to ESPN.

ESPN recently posted their picks for the top 100 players in College Football, which included Jefferson, Pool, and Catalon. Two of those players were listed in the top 50.

For a look at where each player is ranked, as well as what ESPN says about them, take a look at the list below:

32. KJ Jefferson, QB

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports One of the breakout stars a year ago in the SEC, Jefferson played the quarterback position with the mentality of a linebacker. He’s down from 250 to 240 pounds this season and should be even better in his second season as the starter. He was one of five FBS quarterbacks a year ago to total at least 20 touchdown passes with four or fewer interceptions and revels in running over defenders down on the goal line.

39. Bumper Pool, LB

The name is one of the best in college football, but Pool’s game is equally stellar. The 6-2, 232-pound linebacker is back for a fifth season and is a tackling machine for the Hogs. He has racked up 100 or more total tackles each of his past two seasons and has 349 for his career. A second-team All-SEC selection a year ago, Pool is the centerpiece of Barry Odom’s defense.

66. Jalen Catalon, S

A preseason AP All-America selection in 2021, Catalon missed the final seven games with a shoulder injury but still finished eighth on the team in tackles (46). In 2020, he became the first Arkansas defensive back to earn first-team All-SEC honors from the league’s coaches since 2007. He had 99 tackles and three interceptions that fall.

